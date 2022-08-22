Asian woman, 60, dies after being shot multiple times during attempted robbery in Oakland’s Little Saigon

A 60-year-old Asian woman was killed in an attempted robbery in Oakland, California.

Oakland Police Department officers responded to the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in Oakland’s Little Saigon, where they found a 60-year-old Asian woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was shot during an attempted robbery shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. She was inside a parked vehicle with a friend when the gunman approached them, according to the Oakland police.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

More from NextShark: ‘Underground’ LGTBQ+ community in Afghanistan fear being 'killed on the spot' after Taliban takeover

Police are currently searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made, and information on the suspect has yet to be released.

The incident has reignited outrage among the Asian community in the neighborhood. Last month, a 52-year-old Uber driver was also shot and killed during an attempted robbery in the neighborhood. Community members have collectively written a letter to the city to address the recent violence and robberies in Little Saigon.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement on Sunday evening to address the latest incident.

More from NextShark: Top high school in US discriminated against Asian American applicants, judge rules

“I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland’s Little Saigon,” Bas reportedly said. “There was an attempted robbery in the middle of the afternoon, she was shot and killed.”

“People who perpetrate these violent crimes must be held accountable and brought to justice,” Bas added. “What does it say about our community when we cannot walk down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon? We can and must do better. No one should presume they can come into Oakland at any time and commit a violent crime without repercussions.”

Story continues

More from NextShark: South Korea, China criticize new Japanese PM's offering to controversial Tokyo shrine honoring war dead

Featured Image via CBS News

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

NYU Graduate, Taiwanese Company Help Groups Source Needed PPE From Asia