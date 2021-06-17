Asian woman, 94, stabbed multiple times

A man who was released from jail earlier this month was arrested in connection with an "unprovoked" stabbing of a 94-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday.

Daniel Cauich, 35, faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide, elder abuse, committing a felony while on bail or release and probation violation. Investigators said they were still trying to determine if the incident was a hate crime.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing about 10:15 a.m. PT in the 800 block of Post Street, according to San Francisco Police.

The victim, identified by NBC Bay Area as Anh Taylor, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, police said. It was unclear how severe her injuries were, but authorities said she is expected to survive.

Police said they used a photo to identify Cauich as the suspect and took him into custody shortly after the stabbing. A knife was recovered near where the incident took place, San Francisco police said.

Efforts to reach Cauich were unsuccessful Wednesday. The San Francisco Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cauich has run into trouble with law enforcement multiple times, including five arrests last year on burglary charges and one arrest in 2016 on a homicide charge, according to NBC Bay Area.

He was released from jail by a judge earlier this month after he was arrested on May 18, according to court records, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Prosecutors requested that Cauich remain in custody while awaiting trial on burglary charges, but a judge denied the motion, and he was released on June 7, court records showed.

The stabbing is the latest in a wave of attacks against Asian Americans across the country.

This is 94 year old Anh Taylor-attacked and stabbed in front of San Francisco building where she’s lived for 45 years. She’s recovering at a hospital tonight in stable. Her attacker, with a long criminal history, was wearing an ankle monitor. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/VmOlkoVsOC — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) June 17, 2021

An analysis of hate crime data in late April revealed that the increase in anti-Asian attacks has remained consistent.

The research, released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that hate crimes surged 169 percent when comparing the first quarter of 2021 to the same time period in 2020 across 15 major cities.

A report from the center in March showed that hate crimes increased by nearly 150 percent in major cities last year.