Asian woman assaulted on Bronx subway platform in possible hate crime

A man made an anti-Asian statement and then slapped a woman in the face on a Bronx subway platform last week, according to the NYPD.

Police released video footage of the man stalking the woman in the 174th St. station in Croton Park East, then striking her in the face Dec. 1 about 6:20 a.m.

The man fled after the assault.

The victim suffered a scratch on her nose but refused medical treatment.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.