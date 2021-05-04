Asian woman attacked with a hammer for refusing to take off her mask on New York street

Namita Singh
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;File Image: People attend an Asian American anti-violence press conference outside the building were a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in New York on 30 March 2021&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

File Image: People attend an Asian American anti-violence press conference outside the building were a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in New York on 30 March 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Hate Crimes Task Force has launched a manhunt for the person who attacked an Asian woman with a hammer in Times Square on Sunday.

The attack unfolded around 8:40pm when then a 31-year-old recent FIT graduate was walking with a friend on the subway when the attacker approached them and asked them to remove a mask from their face.

According to police, the suspect then hit the victim with a hammer on the left side of the face, causing a laceration.

The task force also shared footage of the attack on Twitter, during which several bystanders can be seen nearby.

The victim, identified only by her first name, Theresa, told ABC7 she was shaken up and traumatised by the assault.

“She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something, so we just wanted to pass through her quickly and when I passed through her, she saw us and said ‘Take off your f***ing mask,’ which is shocking,” she told the outlet. “Suddenly I felt my head get hit by something.”

Theresa suffered a gash in her forehead and was being treated in NYU Langone Hospital.

The attacker fled on foot, reported The Hill.

According to New York Police Department figures released on Monday, hate crimes in the city continue to rise, fuelled by an increase in crimes targeting Asian-Americans.

According to the data, about 180 incidences of hate crimes were recorded between 1 January and 2 May this year, 73 per cent more than the incidences reported last year during the corresponding period, reported the Washington Post.

About 80 Asians were a target of hate crime between 1 January and 4 April this year, a five-fold increase from the corresponding period last year when there were 16 such reported incidents.

Recommended Stories

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • 20-year-old mistaken as teen’s killer shot to death at memorial event, Texas cops say

    The brother of a slain 19-year-old “took revenge against the wrong man,” Texas police say.

  • At least two dead in Georgia after storms, tornadoes hit South

    Two people died in Georgia in severe storms Monday that sent trees onto a vehicle and home.

  • IPOs Boom at the Fastest Pace Since 2007 in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- From hospitals to pubs, Australian companies are rushing into public markets to raise funds via first-time share sales at the fastest pace in 14 years.Australian companies have priced nearly $2.3 billion of initial public offerings so far in 2021, the most year-to-date since the $3.6 billion raised in 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More than half of this year’s haul came from four IPOs, which fixed the prices of their respective offerings in the past two weeks.Read More: KKR-Backed Pub Firm, Healthcare Group Join Australia’s IPO RushThe companies come from a diverse range of industries, underscoring rising optimism that the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on Australian businesses are diminishing.On Monday, private hospital firm Aurora Healthcare Australia Ltd. and Australian Venue Co., a pub operator backed by KKR & Co., launched offerings looking to raise nearly $600 million combined. KKR is also majority owner of non-bank lender Pepper Money Ltd., which began marketing its IPO on April 29 to raise A$450 million ($349 million).“We’re 12 months on from Covid and 12-month returns are pretty healthy for all participants in the market,” said Andrew King, a portfolio manager at Perennial Value Management. “People are probably thinking, ‘I might cycle out of my stocks that are up 80% and into a new IPO,’ as long as they offer a compelling proposition that is relatively attractively priced.”To be sure, the class of 2021 has a lot of ground to cover before it begins to rival the annual record of $15.8 billion that Australian companies raised in 2014.Other listings in the pipeline include discount clothing retailer Best & Less Group, which had underwriters send out research to prospective investors in the business last week.A number of Australian corporations are also weighing options for divisions that could end up with public offerings. Betting business Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. is conducting a strategic review of its wagering and media arm that may lead to a de-merger, and Link Administration Holdings Ltd. is exploring both a potential trade sale and an IPO of its electronic conveyancing arm Pexa. Australia’s biggest retailer Woolworths Group Ltd. has told investors it is considering a separation of its pubs and liquor-store business Endeavour Group.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hate Crimes in New York City Continue to Rise

    Asians were targeted in 80 hate crimes from Jan. 1 through April 4, up from 16 in the same period in 2020, NYPD figures show.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Asian American recent FIT grad hit with hammer in Hell's Kitchen

    The Asian American victim says her physical pain doesn't compare to the psychological scars. She is shaken up and traumatized and in total shock.

  • Man in his 40s ‘pushed to the ground and raped’ near Middlesbrough nature reserve

    The man was walking along a footpath between Tees Barrage and Newport Bridge in Yorkshire when he says he was approached by his attacker

  • Asian woman walking in Manhattan bashed with hammer by stranger demanding victim remove mask

    NEW YORK – An Asian woman walking in Midtown Manhattan was bashed in the head with a hammer by a stranger demanding the victim remove her mask, police said Monday. The NYPD is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, the latest in a string of bias-fueled attacks against Asian victims in New York City. The 31-year-old victim was walking on W. 42nd St. she was accosted by a woman near ...

  • Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing four

    Four people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Nicola Sturgeon prepared to drive Scotland’s economy 'off a cliff', Tories warn

    Nicola Sturgeon is prepared to drive Scotland’s economy "off the edge of a cliff" by calling an independence referendum before the country has recovered from coronavirus, the Scottish Tories have warned. The First Minister on Sunday confirmed that she wanted to hold a new vote on leaving the UK so that she could be in full control of the long-term recovery from the pandemic, rather than Boris Johnson. Ms Sturgeon has increasingly sought to present the choice facing voters in Thursday’s crucial election as one between her and the Prime Minister, and said she wanted a new referendum so Scots could decide "what kind of country we recover to". However, she admitted that detailed plans for how issues such as a hard border with England would operate and what currency an independent Scotland would use had not yet been drawn up. A series of impartial experts have recently warned that Scotland's large deficit would mean painful spending cuts or tax rises if Scotland broke away from the UK. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said that Ms Sturgeon’s comments made clear that she was preparing to hold a referendum "while Scotland is still reeling from the impact of Covid". While the SNP manifesto states that a new referendum should be held "after the Covid crisis is over", there is little detail over how this would be defined.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Right-wing media keeps trying to force easily debunked Biden scandals instead of focusing on actual policy

    The same week Republicans were on a policy retreat, easily debunked culture-war stories dominated conservative media instead of Biden's agenda.

  • Jennifer Lopez wore 4 daring outfits in one night for a concert in support of COVID-19 vaccines

    The Global Citizen VAX Live concert, for which Jennifer Lopez performed, will be broadcast on TV and YouTube on May 8.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Blinken says China is 'acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad'

    The US Secretary of State told CBS News that he wanted to avoid military confrontation between the two superpowers.