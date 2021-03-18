Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street

Associated Press
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 76-year-old woman from China who fought back against a man who punched her on a downtown San Francisco street corner said the unprovoked attack left her scared and traumatized.

Xiao Zhen Zie told KPIX-TV in a tearful interview she was waiting to cross a downtown street on Wednesday when a 39-year-old man punched her without warning and for no reason, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area.

Speaking in her native Taishanese dialect that was translated by her daughter, Zie said she instinctively responded by hitting the man repeatedly with a stick.

A KPIX-TV employee videotaped the aftermath of the attack after he stumbled upon the scene during his morning run. Zie is seen wailing on the video as she puts an ice pack on her bruised eye and the video shows the assailant placed on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital.

“Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” the woman's daughter, Dong-Mei Li, told the station as she described her mother's injuries. “The right eye still cannot see anything."

Zei's grandson, John Chen, said the attack left his grandmother too terrified to leave her house.

Police said the assailant was believed to have assaulted an 83-year-old Asian man in the same area shortly before Zie was attacked. KPIX-TV reported that investigators were trying to determine if racial bias was a factor in the assaults.

Police said earlier Wednesday they were increasing patrols in the city's Asian neighborhoods, following the deadly shootings in Georgia that left six Asian women and two others dead amid the recent surge of violence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The attacks have raised new fears for members of the Asian American community, who have increasingly been targets of harassment and violence since the coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff's office 'regret any heartache' for 'bad day' comment after Georgia spa killings

    Capt. Jay Baker drew widespread criticism for saying the suspect in shootings that left eight dead "was fed up, at the end of his rope" and "had a bad day."

  • 7 Concrete Ways to Do Your Part for the Asian American Community Right Now

    Real progress starts with simple actions.

  • How to Paint Brick

    How to paint a brick wall at home.

  • Sixers explain Seth Curry’s explosive second half in win vs. Knicks

    The Philadelphia 76ers explain why Seth Curry was able to go off against the New York Knicks in the second half.

  • New Marie Kondo Series ‘Sparking Joy’ to Debut on Netflix This Summer

    Netflix has slated its new Marie Kondo series “Sparking Joy” for a summer premiere and renewed two other home organization and design series, the streamer announced Wednesday. First picked up to series last year, “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” will expand Kondo’s famous organizational method to show how it can be applied to businesses, relationships and communities. The show will join new seasons of “Get Organized With the Home Edit” and “Dream Home Makeover,” which have been picked up for Seasons 2 and 3, respectively. Rachelle Mendez is showrunner and executive producer on “Sparking Joy,” alongside EPs Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Rachelle Mendez and Grace Lee-Toumanidis of Alfred Street, as well as Marie Kondo and Takumi Kawahara of KonMari Media. Also Read: 'Bling Empire' Renewed at Netflix, 'Selling Sunset' Picked Up for 2 More Seasons “Get Organized” stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the “master organizers” behind the company The Home Edit. Per Netflix, Season 2 will take “a closer look into Clea and Joanna’s groundbreaking business — featuring even bigger organization projects, along with several celebrities surprising deserving friends and family members with makeovers.” Shearer and Teplin executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Sue Kinkead; Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer; and Molly Sims. Omid Kahangi is showrunner. “Dream Home Makeover” centers on Syd and Shea McGee and features design projects ranging from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations. The series, which hails from Goodbye Pictures, is executive produced by the McGees and Rich Bye. Netflix also recently picked up additional seasons of unscripted series “Bling Empire” and “Selling Sunset” and ordered new “docusoap”-style projects from the producers of both series. Read original story New Marie Kondo Series ‘Sparking Joy’ to Debut on Netflix This Summer At TheWrap

  • ‘Get Organized With The Home Edit’ & ‘Dream Home Makeover’ Renewed At Netflix, Streamer Tidies Up Premiere Date For ‘Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo’

    Netflix is cleaning up with more non-scripted renewals. The streamer has ordered new seasons of Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover and has set a summer premiere date for Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo. Get Organized with The Home Edit has been picked up for a second season. The show follows […]

  • Netflix Renews Three Fan-Favorite Shows—Did Yours Make the Cut? Find Out Here

    Netflix Vice President Brandon Riegg announced the renewal of fan-favorite shows Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover, as well as a new series from Marie Kondo.

  • 10 Prettiest Outdoor Pillows to Spruce Up Your Patio This Summer

    Weather-resistant fabrics ensure these outdoor pillows will look good season after season.

  • Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran P.J. Tucker in trade with Houston Rockets

    The Milwaukee Bucks landed P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets as the centerpiece of a pair of trades they made before their game Wednesday night.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Yet another scandal over sexist comments

    In yet another setback for the postponed Tokyo Olympics — and another involving comments about women — games' creative director Hiroshi Sasaki resigned on Thursday after making demeaning comments about a well-known female celebrity in Japan. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open in just over four months, dogged by the coronavirus pandemic, record costs, and numerous scandals. When the International Olympic Committee awarded Japan the games 7 1/2 years ago, Tokyo billed itself as “a safe pair of hands.”

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Racism Against the AAPI Community Is a Beauty Industry Problem

    As hate crimes against Asian Americans spike, ELLE talks with key makeup artists and brand founders for a roundtable on what the beauty industry can do to support the very communities off of which they profit.

  • Michelle Obama Gives Viola Davis Her Seal of Approval to Play Her: "I'm Not Worthy"

    Viola Davis is getting ready to take on the role of a lifetime as Michelle Obama on Showtime's The First Lady, and the actual former first lady is all on board with the casting choice. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mrs. Obama gave Davis her official seal of approval, calling the actress "the greatest."

  • 12 Items That Say You're a Fashion Girl Without Saying You're a Fashion Girl

    You know what we mean.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Get $25 FREE when you sign up for BetMGM, PLUS get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • SuChin Pak recalls racist incident working at MTV News

    SuChin Pak, a fixture at MTV for more than a decade, says that a white male colleague once used an ethnic slur against her.

  • Giants agree to terms with TE Kyle Rudolph

    The Giants poked around the tight end market early during the NFL’s legal tampering window and initially pursued Hunter Henry, who ultimately signed with the Patriots. They continued in that pursuit after Henry’s signing and ultimately settled on Kyle Rudolph, who agreed to terms on Thursday. The 31-year-old was a two-time Pro Bowler over his 10-year tenure in Minnesota. In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games and caught 28-of-37 targets for 334 receiving yards and a touchdown

  • Reddit's Wall Street Bets founder signed with a Hollywood talent agency that reps Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart

    Founder Jaime Rogozinski signed with United Talent Agency as Hollywood looks to capitalize on the GameStop saga.

  • Biden Admin Restricts Border Patrol Contact with Media during Migrant Surge

    The Biden administration is limiting the information U.S. Border Patrol can share with media outlets during a surge of illegal immigration at the southern border, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The restrictions have been passed down verbally and are viewed as an unofficial gag order, four current and two former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told NBC. Border Patrol agents have been instructed to deny all media ride-alongs, while even local media are instructed to direct questions to CBP’s Washington, D.C., office. The hold has not entirely prevented footage of migrants from being leaked. Two officials said that a March video shared by Representative Henry Cuellar (R., Texas), which showed a line of migrant children and women waiting to be ferried across the Rio Grande, was provided by border agents. A Cuellar spokesperson said the representative was unable to disclose the source of the footage. The unofficial gag order comes as media outlets have requested pictures from inside Border Patrol detention facilities, where over 4,200 migrant children are currently being held while waiting to be transferred to other shelters. So far, outlets have not received footage from inside detention centers. “Across the federal government, certain employees are designated spokespeople for their respective agencies and public statements are vetted to ensure accuracy,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told NBC. “This standard and process has been followed at DHS since the Department’s inception and across bipartisan administrations.” The news comes after DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted that the surge of migrants at the border will break a 20-year record and continue to strain resources. “The situation at the southwest border is difficult,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children.” Over 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in February, according to USCBP, up 28 percent from January.