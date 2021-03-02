Asian Woman Held at Gunpoint, Robbed of Over $3,000 in NYC Home Invasion
An Asian woman saw a gun pointed at her head in her own apartment in Flushing, Queens last week.The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 26.After taking out her trash, the 35-year-old victim was followed into her home by two suspects, according to the Flushing Post.The video shows the woman struggling against the invaders who tried to restrain her on the floor.
At one point, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman’s head, threatening to shoot her.The invaders managed to flee the victim’s home with $3,000 in cash, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton purse and some credit cards.Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured, according to amNY.The suspects are described to be thin, Asian men who wore black masks and black clothing, one of which had “OFF THE WALL” written on the back.A 44-year-old Asian woman was also victimized in Flushing three days earlier. Security footage shows a masked suspect punching, kicking and dragging her on the ground.Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477. Tips may also be sent here. Feature Image Screenshots via ABC7 NY
