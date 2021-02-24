Asian Woman Hit in the Face By Drive-By Pepper Spray in NYC

An Asian woman was reportedly pepper-sprayed while walking along a street in New York City’s SoHo. The incident, which appears to be the latest in the city’s growing number of anti-Asian crimes, occurred on W. Houston Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. For no apparent reason, an unidentified sedan pulled up beside the victim before one of the passengers rolled down a window and attacked her face with pepper spray. The attacker did not yell any slurs, and the police do not consider the unprovoked incident a hate crime, according to the New York Daily News.

Another attack being investigated by the NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force. Last Tuesday on W. Houston between Greene and Mercer a 30-year-old Asian American woman was sprayed by liquid possibly pepper spray by a passing vehicle. No words were exchanged. @NYPDAsianHCTF — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 23, 2021

The 30-year-old victim, whose eyes ended up itchy and irritated, reportedly claimed that she did not recognize the vehicle. The incident occurred on the same day that two Asian senior citizens were targeted on subways within a span of 24 hours. On Friday, an Asian man ended up in a coma after being attacked near his home in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via pixy.org

