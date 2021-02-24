Asian Woman Hit in the Face By Drive-By Pepper Spray in NYC

An Asian woman was reportedly pepper-sprayed while walking along a street in New York City’s SoHo. The incident, which appears to be the latest in the city’s growing number of anti-Asian crimes, occurred on W. Houston Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. For no apparent reason, an unidentified sedan pulled up beside the victim before one of the passengers rolled down a window and attacked her face with pepper spray. The attacker did not yell any slurs, and the police do not consider the unprovoked incident a hate crime, according to the New York Daily News.

The 30-year-old victim, whose eyes ended up itchy and irritated, reportedly claimed that she did not recognize the vehicle. The incident occurred on the same day that two Asian senior citizens were targeted on subways within a span of 24 hours. On Friday, an Asian man ended up in a coma after being attacked near his home in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via pixy.org

  • NY's Unfunded Asian Hate Crime Task Force Recorded 28 Attacks in 2020

    New York City officials said during a media conference on Tuesday that the Asian hate crime task force will continue to stop the rising number of anti-Asian attacks fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force was created in response to the growing cases of anti-Asian attacks since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. ﻿“In light of the increase in the hate crimes against Asians that's happening not just here in New York City, not just in America, but all over the world – the NYPD has responded by creating the Asian Hate Crime Task Force,” Deputy Inspector Stewart Loo said at the conference organized by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Feb. 23.

  • My People Are Dying in Silence — and I’m Here With a Megaphone

    Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on Adweek and reposted with permission. Kenji James Toda, a United States World War II veteran, a second-generation American born in Watsonville, California was the target of an anti-Asian hate crime. It was a senseless, unprovoked act.

  • NYC mayor warns against Asian hate

    Amid an increase in bias incidents, the mayor of New York City warned people against committing hate crimes aginast the Asian community and said the NYPD was stepping up patrols in the subways to combat the problem. (Feb. 23)

  • China Imposes New Rules to Restrict Independent Online Content Creators

    China has this week imposed its tightest restrictions to date on the publication of original content online via short video and “self-media” accounts, in the latest escalation of its ongoing crackdown on public discourse that strays from the party line. The country’s internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), has issued new regulations requiring […]

  • NYC's Asian Hate Crime Task Force hard at work

    Mayor de Blasio said the Human Rights Commission is working and meeting with Asian community leaders this week on the next measures the city needs to take.

  • Jeannie Mai 'filled with so much anger' over rise of attacks on Asian Americans

    Jeannie Mai, television host, tells us that the rise in Asian American attacks in the U.S. has her "sickened to my stomach."

  • Family Accuses Bay Area Nursing Facility of Hitting 87-Year-Old Grandma

    The family of an 87-year-old woman is demanding an apology from a San Rafael, California nursing facility after she allegedly suffered abuse and neglect from the staff. The woman’s family placed her at the Smith Ranch Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke in January, according to KPIX5. In Cantonese, she spoke about the alleged mistreatment and how she was hit by one of the staff members with a call light button, which resulted in bruising.

