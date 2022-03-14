Asian woman punched 125 times in New York attack, suspect charged with attempted murder as hate crime

A man was charged with attempted murder in what police have described as a "brutal hate-crime" against an Asian woman in New York last week, with video of the incident showing the woman being punched over 100 times.

Tammel Esco, 42, was arrested after allegedly calling a 67-year-old woman an "Asian b----," following her into a building and severely beating her on Friday in the city of Yonkers, just north of New York City.

Esco was detained the same day shortly after the alleged incident when officers saw him still outside the building, but the Yonkers Police Department announced the arrest and released video of the attack on Monday.

Surveillance video from the building's vestibule area show the woman was attempting to open the second door into the lobby when she was hit on the head from behind and fell to the ground.

An image from a security camera shows a man about to attack an Asian woman in the lobby of a building in Yonkers, N.Y. (Yonkers Police Dept. via YouTube)

Video shows the woman was punched 125 times, stomped on another seven times and spat on.

"This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," said Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller.

The woman, who was not identified, is recovering in the hospital in stable condition police said. She suffered facial bone fractures and bleeding on the brain from the assault.

Esco was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of assault as a hate crime.

He was arraigned Saturday and remains in custody at the Westchester County Jail on Monday, according to inmate records. Esco is being represented by the Westchester Legal Aid Society, which did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called hate crimes "intolerable."

"I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions," Spano said. "I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers.”