Asian Woman Punched in the Face in Chinese Store For Asking Man to Wear Mask in NYC

An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store.



The incident occurred inside Heng Yun Grocery Store at 329 Grand Street just after 4:30 p.m. on April 6, according to police.





The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19.



In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”



Mackey then tried to run away with items from the store, police said.



On his way out, he allegedly punched the victim three times in the face while yelling “f***ing immigrant.”



Mackey was arrested shortly after and charged with robbery, according to the New York Post.





It’s unclear if he will be facing a hate crime charge.



Last month, New York City started deploying undercover Asian police officers in an effort to stop the rise in anti-Asian violence.



The initiative has resulted in two arrests as of this writing.



