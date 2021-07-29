Asian woman randomly attacked outside NYC business

An Asian woman was randomly punched outside of a flower shop in Manhattan as anti-Asian attacks continue in the city.

The 68-year-old victim was collecting an item from the sidewalk on Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. in lower Manhattan when an unknown suspect punched her in the face, the New York Police Department reported.

The suspect fled the scene and the woman was left with swelling and pain, but refused medical attention, WABC reported.

​​MAN GOES ON RACIST TIRADE AGAINST ASIAN MAN IN SCENE CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The hate crimes task force has been notified of the incident and an investigation by the NYPD is underway.

There have been 109 reported incidents of anti-Asian attacks in New York City since the start of the year to July 25.

The NYPD arrested one woman, 25-year-old Maricia Bell, last Thursday for an alleged anti-Asian attack spree that left four people injured in Queens.

Bell told police that she was at the scene of four attacks that date back to May, including when she allegedly hit a 75-year-old Asian-American woman in the head with a hammer, according to the criminal complaint against her.

"I was there. She was begging for money. I hit her," Bell, who is Black, told police, according to the complaint.

Anti-Asian attacks have also been reported in other cities across the country, including in San Francisco where video footage this month showed a man going on a racist tirade against a gay Asian man and his partner.

"I served this goddamned country. So I'm m not racist. I don't like you f— Asian motherf— in my country!" the man, who is Black, yelled at the interracial couple in the video.