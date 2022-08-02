Asian woman slashed with box cutter in NYC attack, suspect identified

A 59-year-old Asian woman suffered a deep cut on her hand after being slashed by an assailant in New York City’s Times Square over the weekend.

The incident, which was captured by a security camera, occurred at 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

In the video of the incident, the assailant can be seen running up to the victim — who was heading home with a cart of groceries — and slashing her from behind.

"He, from the back, just like this," the victim told ABC 7 News, mimicking her assailant’s actions. “And then I'm feeling someone punched my arm, my hand, and I said, 'Ah.' It's feeling very painful.”

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/22 at 10 AM, near 7th Avenue and West 42 Street in Manhattan, a 59-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who slashed her right hand with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack. Have any info? DM NYPDTips , or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9NrxXDJ2FR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2022

The assailant reportedly used a box cutter to attack the woman. He then fled east on W. 42nd St. on foot.

The victim, who works as a tailor, sustained a deep cut on her right hand and a less serious wound on her right forearm, according to reports. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

While no words were reportedly exchanged in their encounter, the victim believes it could have been an anti-Asian incident. New York police identified the assailant as 30-year-old Anthony Evans and are investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

“It was a very violent event, a very violent thing to do,” the victim’s daughter told the New York Post. “I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody — even my worst enemies.”

The victim’s daughter, who pointed out that the assailant’s motivation remains unknown, also suggested that he could be mentally ill.

“I hope they’re found soon so they don’t hurt anyone else,” she told the New York Daily News. “If it’s mental health-related I hope they’re found and receive the necessary treatment. If the perpetrator had malicious reasons I hope that they’re found and prosecuted.”

Evans remains at large as of Monday. Anyone with information about him and/or the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Featured Image via New York Police Department