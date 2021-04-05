An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

Ke Chieh Meng was stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, California. Lev Radin/Getty Images

Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday.

Police say the attack wasn't racially motivated.

The suspected attacker was arrested earlier in the week after assaulting a white woman with a skateboard.

An Asian woman was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday, CNN reports.

Police were called to Golden Avenue in the city's La Sierra neighborhood after Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from her abdomen area after being attacked.

She was then taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, the publication reports.

Riverside Police are appealing for information. Riverside Police Department

A 23-year-old woman was arrested near the scene on suspicion of Meng's murder. Police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime.

The suspect, who was identified as Darlene Stephanie Montoya, was charged for a weapons violation and for being under the influence of an illegal substance, CNN and the New York Post reports. She is being held without bail.

"When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race," Riverside Police spokesperson Ryan Railsback told the New York Post.

"We're going to try to research [the suspect's] drug-abuse history and her mental-health history," Railsback said, adding that police are "not closing the door on anything."

Montoya was arrested just days before Meng was killed on April 3, the New York Post reports. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after attacking a white woman with a skateboard on March 30, but was released shortly after with a "notice to appear" citation due to Riverside's COVID-19 restrictions.

Riverside Police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This comes after a string of attacks against Asian Americans in various locations throughout the US.

The Atlanta shootings were also not labelled a hate crime.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was charged after targeting three Asian-owned salons in Atlanta killing eight people - six of them Asian women - on March 16. Long told police the attacks were related to his sex addiction.

"I don't believe that we should be asking the perpetrator if it was a hate crime," Kathleen Dang, a nonprofit professional, youth educator, and community volunteer previously told Insider. "He doesn't get to decide if it's a hate crime. This person targeted Asian-owned businesses. The victims are Asian women. That should be clear enough that it is a racially and sexually-motivated crime."

Later that month, several security guards in NYC were suspended after they watched an elderly Asian woman being attacked on the street and failed to intervene.

The 65-year-old woman was punched, kicked, and told "you don't belong here" during the attack, which police are treating as a hate crime, Insider's Mia Jankowicz reported.

