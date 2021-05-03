Asian woman walking in Manhattan bashed with hammer by stranger demanding victim remove mask

Wes Parnell, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK – An Asian woman walking in Midtown Manhattan was bashed in the head with a hammer by a stranger demanding the victim remove her mask, police said Monday.

The NYPD is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, the latest in a string of bias-fueled attacks against Asian victims in New York City.

The 31-year-old victim was walking on W. 42nd St. she was accosted by a woman near Ninth Ave. about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

“Take off your mask,” the assailant, who appeared to be in her 50s, bizarrely demanded, according to cops.

The attacker bashed the victim in the head with a hammer before running off east on W. 42nd St., police said.

Medics took the victim to NYU Langone Health in stable condition with cuts to her head.

The attacker was wearing black jeans and a black tank top, police said.

New Yorkers who are fully vaccinated are now allowed to walk around outside with no mask on, following recently revised national guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Biden administration. New Yorkers are still encouraged to wear a mask if they are in a large group, even if outside.

Just hours before the attack, city leaders spoke at a rally in Flushing, Queens, to decry the spate of hate crimes and call for harsher punishments.

“To anyone who commits a hate crime, let’s be blunt, let’s be clear: we will find you, we will prosecute you,” said Mayor de Blasio. “You will suffer the consequences.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who also spoke at the rally, said the Biden administration had already taken a more aggressive approach to cracking down on hate crimes.

“To those who perpetuate Asian hate, we now have people in the Justice Department dedicated to finding you, exposing you and prosecuting you,” Schumer said.

____

(With Clayton Guse)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is Not China’: Queens Boutique Employee Allegedly Becomes Racist Towards Filipina Customer

    A Filipina woman was allegedly subjected to racism after asking a boutique employee in Forest Hills, Queens, about their pricing and return policy. Bea Cruz, 25, a full-time nurse, visited Maiko around 10:30 a.m. on Friday when a male employee suddenly started speaking in a racist manner and became aggressive towards her, according to CBS New York. According to Cruz, the employee snapped at her after she asked some questions about the store's policies, but he was already rude to her from the beginning.

  • Driver Fatally Hits San Jose Siblings During Car Chase With Police

    An 18-year-old driving a 2017 Honda Accord killed two San Jose siblings in a car accident while attempting to flee the Santa Clara County sheriffs last week. What happened: The fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 26 when officers attempted to pull over the suspect, Roberto Joseph Garcia of Morgan Hill, Calif., at Lawrence Expressway, according to KTVU. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and Philip Nievas, 21, on April 30, Mercury News reported.

  • Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden’s victory 'the Big Lie'

    House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE." The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021 As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Media sues to break secrecy, after NC deputies, nurse charged in jail inmate’s death

    John Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man died after being held on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back and his ankles lifted to his wrists.

  • Nissan's 370Z is sold-out across the United States

    Nissan's 370Z has finally reached the end of its lifecycle, according to a recent report. While it's still displayed on the firm's official website, the rear-wheel-drive coupe is reportedly sold-out at dealers across the United States. Only 28 units of the 370Z found a home in America during the first quarter of 2021, a 95% decline compared to the same time period in 2020, and website CarsDirect believes that shockingly low figure isn't a sign that demand for the 12-year-old model has collapsed.

  • Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

    The fatal shootings of eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at Georgia massage businesses in March propelled Claire Xu into action. Within days, she helped organize a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. The shootings and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed a generational divide in the community.

  • Record $125M donation goes to AAPI causes as hate crimes surge

    The historic sum is the largest commitment ever made by Asian Americans to their own community.

  • Nuggets move past Clippers into third place in West after beating them 110-104

    Nikola Jokic had 30 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points.

  • Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Reveals She's Transgender

    On Thursday, former WWE star Gabbi Tuft, who was known in the ring as Tyler Reks, came out as transgender.

  • Jacinda Ardern insists New Zealand will not compromise on human rights to please China

    New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern said Monday that differences between her country and China are becoming “harder to reconcile” after her government faced accusations it was being too soft on Beijing. While New Zealand and China continue to work together, there are things on which China and New Zealand “do not, cannot, and will not agree”, Mrs Ardern said in a speech to an annual China Business Summit in Auckland. New Zealand has faced criticism as a weak link in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network after it expressed reluctance to use the alliance to criticize Beijing. But on Monday Prime Minister Ardern said her government had raised “grave concerns” with Beijing about the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang province and spoken out about “continued negative developments with regard to the rights, freedoms and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong”. She said New Zealand has an independent foreign policy and chooses whether to raise rights issues publicly together with other countries or privately in talks with Chinese officials. “It will not have escaped the attention of anyone here that as China’s role in the world grows and changes, the differences between our systems – and the interests and values that shape those systems – are becoming harder to reconcile,” Ardern said. “This is a challenge that we, and many other countries across the Indo Pacific region, but also in Europe and other regions, are also grappling with,” she added. Although Ardern’s comments were fairly moderate, she has in the past tended to avoid direct criticism of China – New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Her speech comes two weeks after her foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, caused consternation within Western allies when she said New Zealand was uncomfortable with expanding the remit of the 70-year-old Five Eyes network to include joint positions on human rights. Her comments led to criticism that Wellington was setting aside its principles to avoid possible economic retaliation from China. Beijing reacted angrily when the grouping – comprised of Britain, the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – issued a joint statement in November calling on it to reinstate Hong Kong pro-democracy legislators. “No matter how many eyes they have, five or 10 or whatever, should anyone dare to undermine China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, be careful not to get poked in the eye,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the time. Australia and Canada’s relations with Beijing have plummeted in recent years, and so far there appears to be little prospect of any significant improvement in US-China relations under President Biden. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China is acting "more aggressively abroad" and behaving "increasingly in adversarial ways”. Australia, who angered Beijing by calling for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, has been on the receiving end of Chinese trade restrictions, affecting billions of dollars’ worth of its exports. Asked whether New Zealand would risk trade punishment in order to stick to its values, Ardern replied: “It would be a concern to anyone in New Zealand if the consideration was ‘Do we speak on this or are we too worried of economic impacts?’”

  • Black candidate challenges political status quo in Spain

    Two young Senegalese men met on a Europe-bound migrant boat in 2006, a year that saw a record influx of Africans to Spain's Canary Islands. Since then, one died of a heart attack running away from Spanish police and the other is running in a polarized election Tuesday for a seat in Madrid's regional assembly. Serigne Mbaye not only wants to fight what he considers to be “structural racism” against African migrants but also to defy a history of underrepresentation of the Black community and other people of color in Spanish politics.

  • Of Course the Latest Development in the Matt Gaetz Controversy Involves Roger Stone and Bitcoin

    This has got to be most Floridian scandal of all time.

  • DeSantis signs bill banning vaccine ‘passports,’ suspends local pandemic restrictions

    TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he was issuing an executive order suspending any local pandemic-related restrictions. During a bill signing at The Big Catch at Salt Creek, a restaurant near downtown St. Petersburg, DeSantis said ending local restrictions was the “evidence-based thing to do” considering the availability of vaccines. “I think folks that are saying that they need to ...

  • Benjamin Allbright says Alex Leatherwood wouldn’t have made it past Ravens in 2021 NFL draft

    The Baltimore Ravens didn't take a tackle in the seven rounds of the 2021 NFL draft. However, they could've taken one had he fallen to them

  • Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 5 video games (worth more than $70) to all Prime members

    Amazon Prime's free games for May, revealed.

  • Kroger begins delivery of baby wipes and s'mores via drones

    Kroger enters the drone delivery race, targeting several popular grocery items.

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is 'poisoning our democratic system' after he tries to label the 2020 election he lost 'the big lie'

    Trump has successfully convinced the majority of GOP voters of the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • EU proposes reopening external borders as vaccination campaigns pick up speed

    In an announcement sure to be welcomed by travelers worldwide, EU officials on Monday proposed easing restrictions on visiting the 27-nation bloc as vaccination campaigns across the continent gather speed.

  • Family needs help identifying person of interest in 22-year-old's murder

    It's been almost two weeks since the 22-year-old was fatally shot while sitting on a bench outside a southwest Houston Chick-fil-A.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel