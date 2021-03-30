Video shows violent assault of Asian woman on way to church
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? The victim was punched and kicked in the head while the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.
Video Transcript
The 37-year-old woman told police the man followed her as she was transferring between subway trains.
The daughter of an assault victim in Chicago is speaking up on the rising number of attacks against Asians because she believes people should not be silent anymore. Kaylee Cong’s 60-year-old father was attacked from behind as he was walking by the east side of North Broadway near West Ainslie Street at about 11 p.m. on March 20, reports the Chicago Tribune. According to Cong, her dad was hit on the left side of his head and froze for a moment as he believed the man who punched him kept walking for about 100 feet in front of him.
A restaurant owner in Palm Desert is opening up about an anti-Asian verbal attack she and her staff received from a group of female customers. "They were trying to imitate something – I said, 'Wow, this is unbelievable.'" Nathan Lee, the server waiting on the group's table, said the three ladies started yelling and threatening them. "They started targeting our owner here, saying racial slurs, mimicking her language,” Lee said.
The man reportedly yelled anti-Asian statements toward the 65-year-old victim.
The disturbing video shows one man punching another in the head and choking him until he appears to lose consciousness. No one could be seen helping or intervening.
An unnamed worker at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development reportedly addressed the letter to "Chi** Ch***," a racial slur used against people of Asian descent, in place of the actual names of the Vietnamese immigrant recipients, reports ABC7 NY. Khang Duong and Duc Pham, roommates in an East Side apartment unit, were baffled that the racist letter came from an official city agency.
“I hope you’re not from China,” one patient tells me. As an Asian-American physician at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, I have received multiple comments like this one. Over this year, I have attempted to reconcile these experiences with the hardships other Asian-Americans have faced.
Members of Congress laid flowers Sunday at the three massage businesses in Georgia where a gunman killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, and demanded that prosecutors charge the suspect with a hate crime and the U.S. Department of Justice take a leading role in the probe. The congressional delegation was led by members of the Asian Pacific American Caucus, which said Asian Americans have faced increased hostility since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The lawmakers said they wanted to experience the shooter's roughly 30-mile (48-kilometer) trip from Cherokee County, where police say he killed four people at Youngs Asian Massage, to Atlanta, where he is accused of shooting and killing four more people at two businesses across the street from each other.
