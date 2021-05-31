Asian World Cup qualifiers to be moved from China

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s COVID-19 travel restrictions mean World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for the eastern city of Suzhou this week will likely be relocated to the United Arab Emirates.

The Chinese Football Association issued a statement Monday saying the outbreak of infections in the Maldives and Syria meant both national teams would have to undergo strict quarantine after arriving in China, and couldn’t play as scheduled.

The Asian Football Confederation later issued a statement confirming a move from China, without saying where the next matches would be held.

'The Asian Football Confederation decided to move the remaining centralized Group A matches . . .from China to a neutral venue, which will be decided and announced in the coming days."

“The decision was made due to the mounting challenges faced by several participating teams in traveling to China . . . The AFC is now working in close partnership with the Chinese Football Association and potential neutral venues, as well as the participating teams to arrange for the safe passage and well-being of all stakeholders while reiterating its commitment towards ensuring the successful completion of the Asian qualifiers.

Maldives and Syria were scheduled to play Group A games in Suzhou in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“Under the suggestion of the Asian Football Confederation, the CFA agreed to move the remaining Group A matches of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers to Dubai,” the CFA statement said.

The AFC has not announced a new schedule of matches.

Syria leads the five-team group with 15 points from five straight wins. China moved into second spot on 10 points after a 7-0 win over last-place Guam on Sunday. Maldives is in fourth place with six points. The top team in each group will advance to the third round of Asian qualifying.

The second round of Asian qualifying has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining games in most of the eight groups are to be contested in hubs. Some teams will be playing their first international matches in 18 months this week.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • I Gained 20 Pounds in Quarantine, and Yes, I'm Still Going to Enjoy My Summer

    Like many people during the pandemic, I spent the last year mostly inside with no gym access, my everyday routine turned upside down, and relying on emotional eating and drinking to get me through what was the most anxiety-inducing time of my life. So it was no surprise that I put on nearly 20 pounds over the last 14+ months.

  • Top Glove's $1 billion Hong Kong listing delayed amid U.S. ban imbroglio - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The Malaysian firm, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in late April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what the company proposed in its application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February. However, the deal has stalled as the company awaits indications from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on whether an imports ban would be lifted any time soon, the sources told Reuters.

  • Chile approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers in race to herd immunity target

    SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile's public health regulator on Monday approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement, as the country races to hit a target of herd immunity by July. The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has already been rolled out in Chile for those 17 and older since emergency approval was granted in December and will now be offered for children aged 12 to 16, the ISP regulator said. The ISP said its decision followed similar authorization granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

  • Tennis-Ruud awakening for Paire, but Frenchman the happiest of losers in Paris

    Benoit Paire had been waiting to play in front of a proper crowd for several months, and even if the support of his home fans was not enough as he lost in the French Open first round, the Frenchman was the happiest at Roland Garros on Monday. With up to 1,000 fans allowed to watch on a sun-kissed court Simonne Mathieu, Paire fully enjoyed the loud cheers throughout, even if he was defeated 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6(4) by Norwegian 15th seed Casper Ruud. Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the tournaments to be played behind closed doors, Paire lost his motivation and tanked several matches, saying playing tennis was not his priority and that losing in the first round and collecting the prize money was enough for him.

  • Exclusive-G7 to back minimum global corporate tax and support economy - draft

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Finance ministers from the group of seven rich nations (G7) will vow this week to support their economies as they emerge from the pandemic and reach an "ambitious" deal on a minimum global corporate tax in July, a draft communique showed. G7 officials, set to meet in London on June 4-5, will also say that once the recovery is well established, they will need to "ensure long-term sustainability of public finances", which is understood to be code for a gradual withdrawal of stimulus. The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.

  • Vietnam says seeking to produce COVID-19 vaccines to supply COVAX

    Vietnam is seeking to buy COVID-19 vaccine production technology and wants to build a plant to supply the COVAX programme, its health ministry said on Tuesday, as the country tries to step up vaccinations to stem a new outbreak of infections. India and South Africa are among developing countries that have been pushing for an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. "Vietnam would build the plant and would like to receive the patent so it could supply vaccines to COVAX, to other countries as well as to Vietnam," the ministry said in a statement, following a meeting with COVAX representatives overnight.

  • EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

    The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. "Member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots, and they expressed their concern," a spokesman for the European Union executive told a news conference.

  • Indian economy, hit by COVID-19, shrinks by 7.3% in 2020-21

    India’s economy, pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, contracted by 7.3% in the 2020-21 financial year, just before the country was hit by another catastrophic surge in infections. The economy grew at a 1.6% annual rate in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Monday by the government, but that recovery was stifled by a resurgence of infections in March. Daily new cases set global records, spurring many states to announce widespread restrictions and lockdowns.

  • Duncan Robinson has big payday coming, will Heat match it?

    Shooters are getting paid, but do the Heat want to match the market for Robinson.

  • Pfizer (PFE) COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Nod for Adolescents in EU

    Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine turns out to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12-15 years old.

  • Will L.A. flatten a legendary Boyle Heights tortilla factory?

    A family-run tortilla factory in Boyle Heights is in danger of closing amid an eminent domain dispute with the city over relocation fees for its tortilla machines.

  • How soccer is helping a community come together after girl’s disappearance

    Stephanie Ramos reports on how the police and residents of Bridgeton, New Jersey, are working to strengthen their relationships after a 5-year-old girl went missing.

  • Michael Flynn denies suggesting a Myanmar-style military coup should happen in the US

    Video of the interaction circulated across social media, though Flynn claimed Monday the "media" was "manipulating" his words.

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage

    Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey" and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19.

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell showed up to a QAnon conference in a biker vest and falsely claimed Trump could be 'reinstated' as president

    Powell, who previously represented Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is a longtime promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

  • Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

    Floodwaters in New Zealand receded on Tuesday, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.