Asiana Airlines: Passenger arrested for opening plane door during South Korea flight

A 2020 picture of an Asiana Airlines aircraft taking off at an airport in Seoul

A man has been arrested for opening the emergency door of an Asiana Airlines flight as it was landing in South Korea.

All 194 passengers survived the flight, which landed safely but with its door still open at Daegu International Airport on Friday.

Half a dozen passengers experienced breathing problems and were taken to hospital, local media reported.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested upon landing, said Yonhap news agency.

Flight OZ8124 had taken off from Jeju Island on Friday morning local time.

The timeline of events is unclear, but the plane's door was opened near the end of the flight around 12:45 local time (03:45 GMT), South Korean media reported.

A passenger video shared on social media shows the gap in the plane's side and winds buffeting rows of seated passengers.

Several school age children had been on the plane on their way to a weekend sporting event, local media reported.

The parent of one of the students told Yonhap: "The children were shaking, crying, and frightened."

Asiana Airlines said police have launched a full investigation.