Asiana plane lands safely after door opens mid-flight

STORY: Video footage filmed by a person on the flight and obtained by Yonhap News Television showed wind rushing in from the open door. All passengers were seated with seat belts fastened because the plane was about to land, the spokesperson added.

The plane was two or three minutes from landing when a male passenger sitting next to an emergency door opened a cover and pulled a lever, such that the door opened about 656 ft above the ground, said the spokesperson.

No one was hurt in the incident, but nine people were transferred to a nearby hospital after suffering breathing issues, a Daegu fire department official said.

Authorities have detained a passenger, the country's transportation ministry said on Friday.