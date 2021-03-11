Asians with Attitudes: US citizen patrols guard Oakland's Chinatown

Groups of concerned citizens are organizing themselves to protect merchants and residents in the Chinatown neighborhood of Oakland, California, after a string of violent attacks and robberies. One of them, Asians With Attitudes (AWA), has been patrolling every day since February 2021.

Video Transcript

- [INAUDIBLE] Not feeling good. You know what? It's going to be out there, though. You know what I'm saying?

- I got you.

- We have--

- He does that thing, too. He steps and it breaks up.

JIMMY BOUNPHENSY: I started with this idea from watching too many attacks going on in the videos. So I decided one day I was going to come after work, and then one day, I had seen the last video it happened over here in Oakland and up in Harrison, up in Ninth Street. So I was like, you know what, after the work, I'm going to come out here, patrol by myself, and if I could save one person, I'm happy. And that's what I did, and my message went out there sent to everybody else who volunteers with me.

- It's been five years, you know?

- Yeah.

JT: I feel like things have been getting better slowly, you know. There's been a lot of other groups out here also patrolling with us, so I think as a group effort, things have been slowly but surely getting better, but hopefully things keep that way.

