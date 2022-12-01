Asia's factory activity shrinks as China lockdown impact widens

Employees work on assembling automated guided vehicles (AGV) at Lonyu Robot Co in Tianjin
Leika Kihara
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Factory output slumped widely across Asia in November as slowing global demand and uncertainty over the fallout from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on business sentiment, private surveys showed on Thursday.

The results highlighted Asia's darkening economic outlook for 2023, as the lockdowns disrupt international supply and heighten fears of a further slump in its economy, the world's second-largest.

Amid the pandemic curbs, China's factory activity shrank in November, a private survey showed on Thursday. The result implied weaker employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Manufacturing activity also contracted in export-reliant economies, including Japan and South Korea, and in emerging nations, such as Vietnam, underscoring widening damage from weak global demand and stubbornly high input costs, surveys showed.

"Cooling market conditions, sustained cost pressures and weak underlying demand, both domestically and internationally, were reportedly pivotal factors contributing to the declines," said economist Laura Denman at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey on Japan.

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 49.4 in November, up from 49.2 in the previous month but still below the 50 mark, which separates growth from contraction. It has now been below 50 for four consecutive months.

The figure followed downbeat data in an official survey on Wednesday that showed manufacturing activity had hit a seven-month low in November.

Japan's au Jibun Bank PMI also fell, to 49.0 in November from October's 50.7. That was the first contraction since November 2020.

South Korea's factory activity shrank for a fifth straight month in November but the downturn moderated slightly, possibly suggesting the worst was over for businesses.

Still, South Korea's exports in November suffered their steepest annual drop in 2-1/2 years, separate data showed on Thursday, hit by cooling global demand in major markets led by China and a downturn in the semiconductor industry.

Lockdowns in China have hit production at a factory there that is the biggest producer of Apple Inc iPhones. They have also stoked rare street protests across many cities.

The impact of China's woes was felt widely across Asia. Taiwan's PMI stood at 41.6 in November, up slightly from 41.5 in October but remaining far below the 50 mark.

Vietnam's PMI fell to 47.4 in November from 50.6 in October, while that for Indonesia slid to 50.3 from 51.8, the private surveys showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • China factory, services activities slide to 7-month lows on COVID curbs

    China's manufacturing and services activities shrank further in November to seven-month lows, official data showed, stung by the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions and rising infections that analysts said will hurt the economy well into 2023. As the coronavirus has spread in China, Beijing has imposed prolonged lockdowns in several places. The clampdowns have hit production at the world's biggest iPhone factory of Apple Inc in China, and, according to an analyst's estimate, now impact about a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

  • Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures. Thursday's survey data suggest the world's third-biggest economy will remain underpowered for a while longer as demand conditions soften broadly and China - a major trading partner - grapples with a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases. The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 49.0 in November from October's 50.7 final, and below the flash reading of 49.4.

  • IMF strategy chief heads to China, to focus on speeding up debt treatments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund strategy chief Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said she will travel to China next week for high-level meetings, part of efforts to press the world's largest sovereign creditor for quicker progress on debt restructurings for countries in need. Pazarbasioglu welcomed China's participation in a debt treatment package for Chad, the first country to complete the process under the Common Framework set up in late 2020 by the Group of 20 major economies. All eyes are on Zambia now, whose creditors are still hammering out a debt treatment solution, Pazarbasioglu told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

    Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair's comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 28,281.04 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.6% to 18,895.51. Bangkok's SET rose 0.4% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.

  • Powell Signals Downshift Likely Next Month, More Hikes to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate increases next month, while stressing borrowing costs will need to keep rising and remain restrictive for some time to beat inflation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’

  • GoTo Plumbs New Low After Early Backers’ Lock-Up Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GoTo Group plunged to yet another record low after a lock-up on its major shareholders’ stakes expired, freeing early backers to reduce their holdings.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Wo

  • Chinese Stocks May Extend Rally as Beijing Softens Covid Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks may track their US peers higher, after a briefing by top health officials pointed to a further move away from Covid Zero and bolstered reopening optimism. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Be

  • Dollar plunges to 3-month low vs yen as Powell says Fed to go slow

    The dollar tumbled to a three-month low versus the yen on Thursday as traders focused on comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rate hikes could be scaled back "as soon as December." Powell said on Wednesday that "slowing down at this point is a good way to balance the risks" but added that controlling inflation "will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time". The 10-year yield fell after Powell's comments to hit a near two-month low overnight at 3.6%.

  • Chinese Stocks Add to Historic Rally as Reopening Signs Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended gains into the new month amid fresh signs that the nation is moving away from Covid Zero that’s wreaked havoc on markets and the economy. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and W

  • China's factory activity shrinks in Nov amid widespread COVID curbs - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity shrank in November as widespread COVID-19 curbs disrupted manufacturers' output, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, weighing on employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.4 in November from 49.2 the previous month and beat expectations of a Reuters poll of 48.9. Analysts see mounting downside risks to China's economic growth in the fourth quarter despite a flurry of policies to shore up activity, including reserve requirement ratio cuts and support to rescue the sluggish property sector.

  • iPhone City Maintains Plant Curbs as China Tweaks Covid Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s most important iPhone assembly plant remains in a closed-loop operation that curtails workers’ movement on campus, potentially complicating the effort to resume full production.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property C

  • Fed's Powell: Rate hikes to slow, but adjustment just beginning

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment to a world where borrowing costs will remain high, inflation comes down slowly and the United States remains chronically short of workers. In an hour-long session of prepared remarks and questions at the Brookings Institution think tank - his last scheduled appearance before the central bank's next meeting in two weeks - Powell gave a short-term message that sent markets soaring: The Fed was "slowing down" from the breakneck pace of three-quarter percentage point rate hikes that have prevailed since June, and would feel the way towards the peak interest rate needed to slow inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

  • SoftBank Taps Yield-Hungry Retail Investors in Japan Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. sold bonds to retail investors in Japan for the second time this year, underlining demand for juicier yields. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities fo

  • Dolphins-Chargers game ready for prime time, gets flexed into NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football'

    The Dolphins' winning streak has the attention of the networks, with NBC picking up their game vs. the Chargers for ‘Sunday Night Football.'

  • Earnings Estimates Keep Coming Down

    The trend of negative estimate revisions that was already firmly in place ahead of the start of the Q3 earnings season has further accelerated since then

  • Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last

    "The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.

  • Fed won't crash economy with interest-rate hikes: Powell

    "We might get rid of inflation, but at a very high human cost," Powell said at the Brookings Institution in Washington, in response to a question from a JP Morgan economist about if he would take a "shock and awe" approach to rate hikes. "I think we are in a position where the right thing to do is to move really quickly as we have, and now slow down and get to that place where we think we need to be, and by the way, there's high uncertainty around that."

  • ‘It was not sustainable or real’: Tech layoffs approach Great Recession levels

    As tech companies deal with lower stock prices, inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession, they've announced tens of thousands of job cuts.

  • A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper

    David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."

  • Philippine Blockchain Week: Blockchain adoption struggles in the Philippines as businesses ‘invest to survive’

    Blockchain adoption in the Philippines is struggling because businesses are focused on survival, according to Dr. Donald Lim, lead convenor at Philippine Blockchain Week in Manila.