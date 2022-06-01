Asia's factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

Leika Kihara
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -Asia's factory activity slowed in May as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some of the region's economies that are already under strain from surging raw material costs.

Manufacturers slowed activity last month in countries ranging from Japan to Taiwan and Malaysia, business surveys showed on Wednesday, a sign of the challenge policymakers face in combatting inflation with tighter monetary policy - without crippling growth.

China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 in May, improving slightly from 46.0 the previous month but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.

The outcome was in line with Tuesday's official data that showed China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May. While COVID curbs are being rolled back in some cities, they continue to weigh heavily on confidence and demand.

"Disruptions to supply chains and goods distribution may gradually ease as Shanghai's lockdown ends. But we're not out of the woods as China hasn't abandoned its zero-COVID policy altogether," said Toru Nishihama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Rising inflation is forcing some Asian central banks to tighten monetary policy. There's also the risk of market volatility from U.S. interest rate hikes. Given such layers of risks, Asia's economy may remain weak for most of this year."

CHINA SPILLOVER

Lockdowns in China have snarled regional and global logistics and supply chains, with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.

Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in three months in May and manufacturers reported a renewed rise in input costs, the PMI survey showed, as the fallout from China's lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict pressured the economy.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan PMI fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.3 in May from the previous month's 53.5, marking the slowest pace since February.

"Both output and new orders rose at softer rates, with the latter rising at the weakest pace for eight months amid sustained supply chain disruption and raw material price hikes," said Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Disruptions were exacerbated by renewed lockdown restrictions across China, and contributed to a further sharp lengthening of suppliers' delivery times."

Factory activity in the Philippines also slowed to 54.1 in May from 54.3 in April, while that for Malaysia fell to 50.1 from 51.6 in April, PMI surveys showed. Taiwan's manufacturing activity stood at 50.0 in May, down from 51.7 from April.

In a glimmer of hope, South Korea's exports grew at a faster pace in May than a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as a rise in shipments to Europe and United States more than offset the fallout from China.

South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is considered a bellwether for global trade.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Decline in China's factory activity slows as COVID curbs ease

    China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising concerns about economic growth in the second quarter. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll for 48.6. China's factory slowdown is affecting production lines in other major Asian economies with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.

  • Lost your phone? Don’t freak out — here’s what to do

    The last time I lost my phone, I panicked. So I consulted a cybersecurity expert to create this handy checklist.

  • China's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in May - Reuters poll

    China's factory activity likely contracted at a slower pace in May, a Reuters poll showed, as some virus curbs were lifted in key manufacturing hubs.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to rise to 48.6 in May from 47.4 in April, marking the third straight month of contraction, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters on Monday. A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion. The commercial hub of Shanghai, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, is taking gradual steps towards ending a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Jumps Above $31K; Ether Gas Fees Drop

    Crypto analysts are starting to ask if the market is finding a bottom after the latest downdraft.

  • Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand

    (Reuters) -Refiners worldwide are struggling to meet global demand for diesel and gasoline, exacerbating high prices and aggravating shortages from big consumers like the United States and Brazil to smaller countries like war-ravaged Ukraine and Sri Lanka. World fuel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but the combination of pandemic closures, sanctions on Russia and export quotas in China are straining refiners' ability to meet demand. China and Russia are two of the three biggest refining countries, after the United States.

  • Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin facing new lawsuits

    New lawsuits allege that ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force during a domestic dispute in 2017.

  • Shark tooth enamel suggests prehistoric great whites may have competed with giant megalodons for food

    Ancient megalodon sharks were four times the size of great whites, but they went extinct, while their smaller competitors lived on.

  • In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'

    An examination of the zinc content of teeth from sharks both living and extinct is providing clues about the demise of the largest-known shark, indicating the mighty megalodon may have been out-competed by the great white shark in ancient seas. Researchers assessed the ratio of two forms of the mineral zinc in an enamel-like material called enameloid that comprises the outer part of shark teeth. This ratio enabled them to infer the diets of the sharks and gauge their position on the marine food chain.

  • List of Russian ships exporting Ukrainian grain given to Turkey, Dzhemilev says

    The list of ships that Russia is using to export and sell stolen Ukrainian grain and other goods has been handed over to an adviser to the President of Turkey, the leader of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev has said.

  • Assault on Sievierodonetsk taking longer than Russian forces hoped - TASS

    Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins and Russian troops have entered the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region. "We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control," TASS quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic, as saying in a report on Tuesday morning. Pasechnik told the Russian state news agency that fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as rapidly as might have been hoped.

  • Putin ready to facilitate unfettered grain exports from Ukraine's ports - Kremlin

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan. Besides the death and devastation sown by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war and the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring, hurting global growth. The United Nations, which says a global food crisis is deepening, is trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports though Western leaders have blamed Russia for holding the world to ransom by blockading Ukrainian ports.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025

    The high volatility and price fluctuations for most cryptos like bitcoin keep investors on the edge of their seats. Some BTC price predictions, however, are rather optimistic.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • IEA chief warns of summer fuel shortages and a triple energy crisis that will outstrip the oil shocks of the 1970s

    "We have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously," the International Energy Agency's head, Fatih Birol, told Der Spiegel.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Brutal Open

    The natural gas market sold off quite drastically during the trading session on Tuesday, as the market continues to bang around in consolidation.

  • US Gasoline Surges to Fresh Record in Another Blow to Drivers

    (Bloomberg) -- US gasoline prices surged to another fresh record, the latest blow to motorists heading into the summer driving season.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarAverage retail prices in the US reached $

  • ADA Price Prediction: Bulls Visit $0.52, With an Eye on $0.55

    It’s a bullish start to the week for ADA. A jump in Cardano’s TVL and slide in ADA liquidations point to a strong afternoon session.

  • Distress in Singapore as Malaysia bans chicken export

    Diners in Singapore are bracing for prices of their national chicken-and-rice dish to soar as neighboring Malaysia prepares to block exports starting Wednesday to increase supplies in its own markets and hold down surging prices. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced last week that, beginning June 1, Malaysia will ban exports of 3.6 million chickens a month until domestic prices and production stabilize. The move is felt most in Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Cars are going to stay expensive for one simple reason: Dealers and automakers are loving it

    New cars are more expensive than ever. Car companies and dealers have little incentive for them to not stay that way.