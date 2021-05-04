Asia's share markets edge up on recovery signals

FILE PHOTO: A passersby wearing a protective face mask is reflected on screen displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and stock prices at a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo
Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asia's share markets were mostly higher Tuesday as regional equity investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.05% on the back of a positive lead from Wall Street overnight.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.3% higher at 28,441.95.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 edged up 0.22% to 7,044.3 as the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the official cash rate on hold at 0.1% for May as it waits for further signs of the domestic economy's rebound from the pandemic led downturn.

A statement following the decision at 0430 GMT will be monitored for indications whether the unprecedented quantitative easing programme there could start to be tapered.

On Monday, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was doing better but was "not out of the woods yet" as the central bank prepared to release a study on the disparate effects of the pandemic on the country's different demographics.

"The economy is reopening, bringing stronger economic activity and job creation," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

"That is the high-level perspective - let's call it the 30,000-foot view - and from that vantage point, we see improvement. But we should also take a look at what is happening at street level."

Japan and mainland China's markets remained closed on Tuesday for holidays dampening trading volumes across the region.

The brighter tone in Asian markets came after a stronger session on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to end at 34,113.23 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27% to 4,192.66 with most of the gains concentrated in industrial and commodity shares.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.48%, to 13,895.12 as technology stocks lagged stocks investors saw as beneficiaries of a pandemic recovery.

Energy stocks also gained on the back of higher oil prices.

In the Asian session, Brent crude was trading up 0.15% at $67.66 while U.S. light crude was 0.12% higher at $64.56.

"Crude oil gained (in U.S. trading) as easing restrictions in the U.S. and Europe raise hope of stronger demand. The European Union is planning to ease restrictions on vaccinated travellers over the summer," ANZ economists said in a note to clients.

"This comes as several countries emerge from lockdowns amid a fall in new infections of the coronavirus."

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after data showed manufacturing activity growth slowed in April amid supply chain challenges and rising demand fueled by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.

Focus is now expected to turn to services data due on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit a session low of 1.578%, was last down 3 basis points at 1.6011%, holding well below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Windfall Gives Richest Korean Woman $7 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock-market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold marks first gain in 5 sessions amid subdued dollar, bond yields

    Gold futures climb sharply on Monday as weakness in the dollar and subdued yields for government bonds help to revive some buying in bullion after a weekly drop skid notched on Friday.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rally as the Dollar Drops

    Treasury yields move lower weighing on the dollar

  • Asian Stocks Mixed, Futures Dip After Tech Retreat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures retreated Tuesday in the wake of a dip in technology giants on Wall Street. The dollar steadied after declining along with Treasury yields.South Korean shares edged down while Hong Kong fluctuated and Australia rose modestly. Trading will be limited with Japan and China among markets closed for holidays. U.S. contracts fell after the S&P 500 ended near session lows and shares such as Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sapped the Nasdaq 100.Ten-year Treasury yields dropped back to around 1.6% amid comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the economic recovery is patchy.A gauge of commodity prices is at the highest level since 2012. Silver is among the precious metals that have rallied as the prospect of near-zero rates for longer boosts demand. Oil was steady after climbing over 1%. Digital token Ether extended its surge to set another record.Data showed growth among U.S. manufacturers cooled in April, while a gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since 2008. The figures were a reminder that the rebound from the pandemic still faces risks, such as faster inflation. Powell reiterated progress in the recovery has been uneven across racial and income divides. New York Fed President John Williams said current conditions are “not nearly enough” for a shift in the monetary policy stance.“The world remains almost perfect for equities,” Chris Iggo, a chief investment officer at AXA Investment Managers, said in a note. Despite strong growth, rising earnings and rich valuations, “no-one is taking the punch-bowl away for now,” he added.Markets seem to be looking through the persistent threat of the pandemic, focusing instead on the relative success of the vaccine rollouts in much of the developed world. Meanwhile, fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping India and parts of Southeast Asia, placing severe strain on their health-care systems and prompting appeals for help.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due TuesdayThe Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is coming TuesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:45 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 contracts slipped 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was steadyEuro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%CurrenciesThe yen fell 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4767 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro traded at $1.2050, down 0.1%BondsTen-year Treasury futures were little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined almost three basis points to 1.60%. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia TuesdayAustralia’s 10-year bond yield fell almost two basis points to 1.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate added 0.2% to $64.62 a barrelGold was down 0.1% to $1,790.66 an ounce after climbing 1.3%For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – May 3rd, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day. A Bitcoin move back through to $58,000 levels would support an extended rally for the broader market.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Needs to Hold $64.19 to Sustain Rally into Close

    The direction of the crude oil market into the close on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $64.19.

  • Canada's Suncor posts profit as crude prices recover from 2020 lows

    Like many of its peers, Suncor has been benefiting from a rebound in oil prices driven by a recovery in global fuel demand, after it was decimated in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns. Canada's second-biggest oil producer said total production rose to 785,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the first quarter ended March 31, from 769,200 boepd a quarter earlier.

  • Verizon Nears Deal to Sell Media Arm to Apollo

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is nearing an agreement to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter, a move that would jettison once-dominant online brands like AOL and Yahoo!.A deal for Verizon Media could be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Verizon will keep a stake in the business, they said.No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through. The assets could fetch as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.Verizon and Apollo declined to comment. With the potential sale, Verizon would unload the remnants of an ambitious but distracting foray into online advertising. Last year, the telecom giant agreed to sell the HuffPost online news service to BuzzFeed Inc., and in 2019 it sold the blogging platform Tumblr.The phone company’s priority today is its wireless business and the construction of a multibillion-dollar network for advanced 5G services.Verizon’s investments in online advertising never really paid off. The company acquired AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015. Tim Armstrong, head of AOL, said at the time he wanted to build a “house of brands” at Verizon under a division dubbed Oath. In 2017, the company bought Yahoo!’s internet properties for about $4.5 billion, betting its 1 billion-plus users would be a fertile audience for online ads.But in 2018, after Hans Vestberg took over as Verizon’s chief executive officer, the company wrote off more than $4 billion of its media holdings, or roughly half the value of those business, and renamed the division Verizon Media Group.Verizon Media has more than a dozen online brands. The portfolio includes TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry, according to its website. The division had first-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion, up 12% from a year earlier, according to a filing.(Adds Apollo’s response in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Stock Market Could Drop 10% Over the Next 5 Months. Here’s Why.

    The stock market historically doesn’t perform well between May and October and this year may fit perfectly into that trend, according to strategists at Stifel.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates file for divorce, shaking philanthropic world

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage, saying they had reached an agreement on how to divide their assets. In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, the couple stated: "The marriage is irretrievably broken." But the foundation said Bill Gates, 65, who co-founded Microsoft Corp, and Melinda Gates would continue to work together in their existing roles as co-chairs and trustees of the organization.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay