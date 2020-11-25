ASIAWATER 2020, The Region's Leading Water & Wastewater Event for Developing Asia Goes Virtual

Provides Real-Time Trade and Networking Opportunities for Global Exhibitors and Visitors

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, ASIAWATER in its 11th Edition will bring together the most extensive line-up of leading industry players and brand names VIRTUALLY in one event. This sought-after exhibition, which will be taking place from the 30 November to 2 December 2020, 10am - 6pm (GMT+8), provides a sea of trade opportunities for players from every sector in the water industry to elevate their business further and strengthen networking among each other.

ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 is aimed to keep the Water & Wastewater Industry in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia connected with their leading exhibiting brands, assisting industry players and manufacturers to collaborate, share best practices, and adopt a cost-effective method in growing their businesses digitally. Running concurrently with the virtual exhibition will be ASIAWATER's Virtual Conference & Seminars, featuring a line-up of high-profile speakers including Dato' Seri Ir. Dr Zaini Ujang, the Secretary General of Ministry of Environment and Water Malaysia (KASA), Mr Charles Delfieux, Senior Water Specialist of the World Bank, and many more.

In addition, the Virtual Event includes an interactive online Business Matching platform where buyers can engage in a meaningful real-time conversation and information sharing with all the exhibitors through a one-on-one session in a live chatroom.

"With the recent global pandemic, businesses around the globe has been badly affected due to travel restrictions and other business uncertainties, which directly inhibits business dealings and face-to-face interactions. In the meanwhile, adapting to the new norm of digitisation, we are proud to debut ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 this year to ensure our stakeholders can conduct business and continue the industry conversation. Our Virtual Event is one of ASIAWATER's many digital solutions designed to facilitate businesses for our customers," said Dato' Teo Yen Hua, Advisor, Informa Markets ASEAN Water Series.

"We, MWA, continue to support ASIAWATER and will participate at the Virtual Event to underwrite the importance for ASEAN to preserve water resources, to lowering cost, to promote conservation and to minimize losses due to of Non-Revenue Water. We will also be conducting our CPD Accredited Workshops during ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020," said Datuk Ir. Abdul Kadir bin Mohd Din, President, The Malaysian Water Association (MWA).

ASIAWATER 2020 Virtual Exhibition is expected to draw 2,000 quality virtual trade visitors along with nearly 100 exhibitors consists of local and international and regional players including EU, Mainland China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and The Netherlands.

Amongst the main players includes ProMinent, Belven, KRONE, GF Piping Systems, Endress+Hauser, Ranhill, AVK and many more.

Visitor Registration for the Virtual Event is now open. Please visit www.asiawater.org or email asiawater-my@informa.com for more information.

Notes to Editors

About ASIAWATER Expo & Forum (www.asiawater.org)

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum, the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry, is organised by Informa Markets, a part of Informa PLC. It is held biennial in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has continued to prove to be a one-stop regional hub and recognised by the most respected industry professionals. The event offers a stream of business opportunities while at the same time developing Asia's water infrastructure. ASIAWATER 2020 in its 11th edition will take place from 30 November to 2 December 2020 as a Virtual Event.

SOURCE ASIAWATER

