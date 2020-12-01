ASIAWATER Virtual Event Opens to Welcome Water Professionals

Themed Water for Health Is Water for Wealth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The region's leading water and wastewater event for developing Asia, opens its virtual doors today to visitors and delegates. For the first time ever, ASIAWATER in its 11th Edition, brought together the most extensive line-up of leading industry players and brand names VIRTUALLY in one event. This sought-after water and wastewater event will be taking place from the 30 Nov - 2 Dec 2020, 10am - 6pm (GMT+8).

ASIAWATER Virtual 2020 – Day 2 conference highlight

ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 Opens Today (30 November)

ASIAWATER Virtual 2020 – Day 3 conference highlight

ASIAWATER Virtual 2020 – Day 3 conference by CDRI, Taiwan

ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 aims to keep the Water & Wastewater Industry in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia connected, bringing leading industry players and manufacturers together to collaborate, share best practices, and adopt a cost-effective method in improving water supply within the region, as well as preparing Southeast Asia towards sustainability. This is in-line with the Malaysian government's initiative in improving water quality and in the same time achieving the 6th Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

"In Malaysia, the water and sewerage industry has been upgraded in various phases of development, especially to strengthen its services to meet with current challenges. The Government through the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) is committed to making the water sector efficient and sustainable. However, more work needs to be done to achieve its quality standard," said YB. Dato' Sri Tuan Ibrahim Bin Tuan Man, Minister of Environment and Water Malaysia (KASA) in the Opening Ceremony of the virtual event.

He further added, "To ensure consumers have access to a clean raw water supply, KASA has initiated several new plans, such as reducing the rate of non-revenue water (NRW), from the current rate of 36.8% to 30% in 2025 and 25% by 2030."

According to the Organiser Informa Markets, ASIAWATER 2020 Virtual Event brings together over 100 online exhibitors including local and international players from EU, Mainland China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and The Netherlands. Amongst the exhibitors include ProMinent, Belven, KRONE, GF Piping Systems, Endress+Hauser, Ranhill, AVK and many more. Nearly 2,000 global visitors registered to the virtual event with very strong numbers from ASEAN region.

ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 with its central theme, "Water for Health is Water for Wealth", emphasises that water is important to maintaining good health and success in achieving abundance. With the advancement of industrialisation and the rapid growth of population, the demand for clean water has increased and it has been a challenge to all water operators.

"We aim to promote a balanced live and livelihood focussing on the transformation and improvement to our region's water and wastewater treatment and services. This will be discussed in a 3-day virtual conferences and seminars," said Tan Sri Dato' Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi Mohamed (rtd.), Co-Chairman of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

With over 30 sessions of high-quality conference and seminar topics delivered by high profile speakers from across the globe, ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 is committed to be the hub for knowledge sharing and to spark the right conversation to move and prepare Southeast Asia towards sustainability.

ASIAWATER Virtual Event is easy to navigate for visitors to springboard into the live interaction with exhibitors via chat/video call, schedule meetings with exhibitors and to establish unique contact. Visitors could also "exchange your business card" with the exhibitor! By accessing the virtual platform, visitors are FREE to attend all conferences, seminars, technology symposiums, pocket talks, etc.

Visitors can register online at https://virtual.asiawater.org/. More information, visit www.asiawater.org

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum, the longest running and leading trade event for the water and wastewater industry, is organised by Informa Markets, a part of Informa PLC.

