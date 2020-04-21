The Asimilar Group (LON:ASLR) Share Price Has Soared 2088%, Reaching For The Stratosphere

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Asimilar Group Plc (LON:ASLR) share price is up a whopping 2088% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. And in the last week the share price has popped 100%. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 1173% in the last three years.

We don't think Asimilar Group's revenue of UK£14,000 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Asimilar Group can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that the company needed to issue more shares recently so that it could raise enough money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Asimilar Group investors might know.

Asimilar Group only just had cash in excess of all liabilities when it last reported. So it is a good thing that the company has looked to remedy the situation by raising more capital recently. Given the current cash position, investors must really like its potential for the share price to be up 16% in the last year. The image below shows how Asimilar Group's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

It's good to see that Asimilar Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2088% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Asimilar Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

