Go ask ALICE: Report says 4 in 10 locally don't make ends meet

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the financial picture for countless families, but a report in April from the United Ways of Virginia paints a clearer picture of just where families stand.

The report is the “first look at the extent of financial hardship in Virginia using ALICE metrics since the COVID-19 pandemic began.”

What is ALICE?

“ALICE” stands for asset-limited, income-constrained, employed households, and encompasses working families that live above the poverty line but struggle to meet essential needs in a modern economy.

In order to properly gauge that, the report contains an ALICE Household Survival Budget that includes:

Housing

Child care

Food

Transportation

Health care

Smartphone plan

Taxes

The budget accounts for differing household sizes and composition along with location. In contrast, the federal poverty level (FPL) is increased annually based on the Bureau for Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, and the increases are the same for all U.S. households of a given size.

To see these differences in action, let’s take the federal poverty level and compare them against the ALICE Household Survival Budget for a family of four and for single adults.

This chart depicts the differences in income for the federal poverty. level and the ALICE Household Survival Budget, which incorporates different factors and costs.

The monthly income for a family of four at the federal poverty level is set at $2,208. The ALICE Household Survival Budget estimates that a family of four will need double that amount to cover household basics.

“With the FPL as the primary way for policymakers and local stakeholders to gauge the extent of financial hardship in their communities, a huge portion of struggling U.S. households go unrecognized,” the report stated.

According to the report, 38% of Virginia households had income below the ALICE Threshold for Financial Survival compared to just 10% living at or below the federal poverty level.

So what do these ALICE figures look like locally?

Augusta County

Number of Households: 29,880 (Up 1% from 2019)

Percent of households below ALICE threshold: 39% (Up 13% from 2019)

Staunton

Households: 11,125 (Up 5% from 2019)

Percent of households below ALICE threshold: 46% (Up 16% from 2019)

Waynesboro

Households: 9,419 (Up 2% from 2019)

Percent of households below ALICE threshold: 50% (Up 6% from 2019)

The report pointed out that financial hardship was higher in predominantly rural counties than in urban counties. According to the United Way’s data, a single adult in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County would need an hourly wage of $13.54 to meet the ALICE Household Survival budget. To reach the ALICE Stability Budget, which incorporates higher costs for maintaining a more financially stable household over time including a 10% savings category, that hourly wage rises to $22.79.

To look at the data and report, check out the United for ALICE Virginia research center website.

