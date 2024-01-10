‍ Ask Amy ❓

Jan. 9—Representatives from Erie and Broomfield are scheduled to speak at the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission hearing to determine the merits of the drilling application submitted for Coyote Trails.

The hearing for the drilling application at the Coyote Trails pad is scheduled for Jan. 24. Erie and Broomfield will have 15 minutes to present their thoughts about the proposed drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations at the location. The wells would be located just outside of Erie, northeast of the intersection of Sheridan Parkway and Weld County Road 4.

The time for the hearing has not been announced and updates will be posted at tinyurl.com/CoyoteTrailHearing.

In December 2023, Erie and Broomfield's petition to testify at the hearing was denied, but both municipalities are still able to participate in the hearing. Residents can submit public comments at tinyurl.com/CoyoteTrailComment.