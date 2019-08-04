Ask a CFP: How Do I Create a Budget?



A realistic budget can help you get control of your money and plan for the future.

A budget is one of the most effective ways to get control of your financial life. However, many people don’t know where to start. In addition, many budgets end up failing.

As a Certified Financial Planner®, I’ve been creating budgets for some time now. With that in mind, here are the steps I use when formulating a budget, as well as some practical advice to make sure your budget is successful.

Determine your monthly income

For budgeting purposes, it’s important to know how much money you’re bringing in before you try to plan for any expenses. And to be clear, this refers to after-tax income, or take-home pay.

If you’re an employee with a salary, calculating your monthly income depends on how often you get paid:

If you get paid monthly, this is just the net amount on one of your paychecks.

If you get paid semi-monthly, add your last two paychecks together.

If you get paid biweekly, multiply your paycheck’s take-home amount by 26, and then divide by 12.

If you get paid weekly, multiply your paycheck’s take-home amount by 52, and then divide by 12.





If you’re paid hourly, use these rules but be sure to use a typical paycheck. In other words, if you base a budget on a paycheck where you had an unusual amount of overtime, it won’t be very accurate. When budgeting, it’s extremely important to be realistic, or even to err on the side of caution when making any estimates.

If you have a second job or other source of income, be sure to include that as well.

As we go through these steps, I’ll use an example of how this might translate to a real-world situation. Let’s say that you get paid a salary, and that your after-tax paychecks are $1,500 every two weeks. Based on the biweekly paycheck guideline, this means that your monthly take-home pay is $3,250.

List your fixed recurring expenses

The next thing I like to do is to analyze fixed recurring expenses, meaning those that are the same dollar amount month after month. This includes your mortgage or rent, car payment, insurance, student loans, and other such expenses.

Continuing our example, let’s say that we have the following fixed recurring expenses:

Rent - $900

Car payment - $350

Auto insurance - $70

Internet service - $50

Cable - $60

Credit card payments - $100





As a side note, this is a great time to determine whether your fixed recurring expenses are all necessary or not. Try this: Print out copies of your latest bank account and credit card statements. Take a highlighter and highlight those expenses that you pay each month. Many of these are indeed necessary, but during the budgeting process it is worth taking the opportunity to get rid of things like old gym memberships you don’t use, subscriptions to magazines you barely read, and other things of that nature.

List your variable, but necessary, expenses

Next come your expenses that are necessary, but that don’t have a fixed cost. Groceries are a perfect example -- you certainly need to put food in your pantry, but your grocery bill isn’t the same every time you go to the store.

There’s no perfect way to estimate these expenses, but here’s a technique I often use. Gather your recent bank and credit card statements and add up how much you spent over the past three months on a certain type of expense and divide by three to take an average. For example, if you spent $900 at the grocery store over the last three months, your average monthly spending is $300.

The same process can allow you to estimate how much to budget for things like gasoline, utilities, and other necessary but variable costs. With utilities (particularly electricity) it’s a good idea to take an entire year’s average ino account because of seasonality -- my own electric bills are twice as high during the summer months as in the winter.