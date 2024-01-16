Ask the Expert: Finance and investing pro Pam Batson

As crucial as financial planning is, knowing where to start can be intimidating. Women in particular face a unique set of considerations when planning their financial future. We sat down with financial advisor Pamela Batson, CFP ® of Weinkle Batson Investment Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors -- to get answers to a few questions regarding money, and advice on how to make it work harder for you, whatever lies ahead.

Investing can be a little nerve-wracking. What’s a good way to start learning more, to be better informed and more at ease with the options?

If you have access to a company-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k), it may include informational and educational resources. Many plans come with online platforms for learning about the investments they include and some even model different scenarios, such as how much you need to save, based on your retirement goals.

Other valuable resources are books on investing, following financial news and listening to financial podcasts.

Consider working with a financial advisor. Most will have educational material available on topics of interest.

What unique factors should women take into consideration when planning for their financial future?

Statistically, women live longer than men by an average of five years. This can create financial challenges if those extra years are not part of planning to fund retirement and possible medical and long-term care expenses. Women often need their investments to work harder to fund these extra years. Some suggestions:

Invest as soon as possible in a manner that allows investments to grow over time and at a level of risk that allows the investor to sleep at night. It is especially important for younger investors to seek out advice on how to start early. Human resources departments will have information about employer-sponsored investment options.

Interview a Certified Financial Planner™ or financial advisor and find someone that aligns with your values. Most offer complementary initial consultations and can provide a wealth of knowledge regarding how to start investing and plcetanning.

Women have multiple roles and varied career paths. Balancing a career with being a parent and a possible caregiver to others often means planning for a financial future gets placed last. It is important to ask for help instead of procrastinating. Seek out a financial professional who can work with you and take the daily burden of investing and planning off your plate.

With the start of a new year, what key financial changes or adjustments are needed?

Review the investment options available in any retirement plans. Often, investment options change yearly, so it is important to understand what choices are available.

Review how investments are being taxed. Investors frequently overlook tax efficiency and focus on returns. If investments are incurring significant taxation, such as realized capital gains, a financial advisor can offer advice about how to implement tax-saving strategies during the year.

Look at investment account structure. Are savings primarily in tax-deferred retirement plans at the expense of funding accounts that could be used for other goals before retirement? Investment plans typically work best when there are several baskets funding the overall goals.

Determine eligibility and contribution amounts for various retirement plans such as 401k, 403b, IRA, and Roth accounts. Eligibility and maximum contributions have changed recently. For help determining which type of account is best for you, seek out advice from a financial professional.

If you have changed jobs or retired, and left retirement funds behind with a former employer, a financial professional can help to determine if this is still the best avenue for your investments. You may be able to move funds into an IRA that could provide more investment options. There are other factors to consider, such as expenses and when you need to access the funds. A financial professional can go over the pros and cons with you. Bottom line, don’t forget about these investments being important to achieving your financial goals. Make sure they are working to help you achieve those goals.

When should I begin saving for retirement and what steps should I take towards setting goals?

It is always best to start saving for retirement as soon as you start earning an income. By starting early, you capture the benefit of time in the market and compounding, which are more important than individual security selection. If your employer offers matching funds as part of your retirement plan, take advantage. Contribute enough to earn the maximum match – the extra dollars are like getting a raise. Talk to a financial professional about how you can also contribute to accounts that fund financial needs and goals outside of retirement.

What’s a good strategy for keeping on track toward retirement goals while also balancing other priorities, like saving for a child’s education or caring for elderly parents?

The best way to stay on track toward various goals is to create a financial plan. By monitoring it, you will know if you are meeting your goals or overfunding or underfunding a specific area. Some digital plans can monitor the probability of success at any time. Financial advisors or a CFP® professional can help create a customized plan, or some financial planning software can allow you to do it yourself. We encourage our clients to construct a plan with us that we monitor and review with them each year. Having a plan can take the emotion out of investing allows investors to stay on track.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Ask the Expert: Finance and investing pro Pam Batson