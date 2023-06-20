Ask the Expert: Should I keep or give back my financed Peugeot?

'I would suggest you pay off the car then decide whether you want to keep it' - TIBO

Dear Alex,

I have a Peugeot 308 on PCP finance due to finish in August and I have to decide whether to purchase a new car under a similar arrangement, give it back to the dealer or pay the “balloon” payment and keep it.

I’m worried that any new car will be months before delivery, meaning I will have to pay for an MOT and lose the protection I have under the warranty and Peugeot breakdown cover. Is there a short-term warranty and a recovery company that provides temporary cover?

– DC

Dear DC,

Do not simply give the car back – that advice applies to anyone with a PCP deal that’s about to expire. That is because that “balloon” (or guaranteed minimum final value) payment would have been calculated back in 2020, just after the start of the pandemic and before used car prices had soared.

That means your balloon payment will massively undervalue the car. In other words, you’ve effectively been overpaying your finance and will have built up quite a bit of equity in the car. Giving it back without making the most of this will lose you all that equity.

I would suggest you pay off the car then decide whether you want to keep it, selling it on the open market if you do not. The difference between the balloon payment and the sale price should leave you with a chunk of cash you can use as a deposit on your next car.

Alternatively, having purchased the car outright, you could then shop around for a replacement that’s available immediately – be that a cancelled order, an ex-demonstrator, or a nearly-new example with very low mileage.

You can then part-exchange your car against whatever you find, getting you into a replacement car promptly and using your equity to good effect.

In the meantime, you can take out an extended warranty from Peugeot. Not only will this give you some protection in case of a mechanical meltdown, but it’s also transferable to the next owner, so might boost the car’s value a little if you decide to sell it yourself.

In addition, I’d take out an AA breakdown policy and pay monthly by direct debit – you can cancel this with 30 days’ notice.

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.