Ask the expert: How long do electric car batteries really last?

Dear Alex,

I read that the batteries of electric cars (EVs) have an average life of 10 years or 100,000 miles, and that their performance deteriorates considerably over time. This must mean that an electric car will potentially be worth very little after eight or nine years. Can the batteries be easily swapped for new ones? If so, how much would it cost? Can the batteries be recycled?

– RM

Dear RM,

Unfortunately I don’t have the space to discuss all your questions in the detail they merit, but you’re correct that electric car batteries degrade over time and that most manufacturers warrant their batteries for seven or eight years. But this doesn’t mean that EVs stop working at that point.

In fact, we’re seeing a relatively low rate of battery failure on older used models. Far more common is a gradual depletion in the battery’s available capacity – at a rate of about 2 per cent each year on average, according to a recent study. That means that after 10 years you can probably expect an EV battery to offer about 80 per cent of its original available range. That means an EV will still have some inherent value at that age, especially one that had a healthy range when new.

If the battery does pack up, it’s true that replacing it won’t be cheap. Exact figures are hard to pin down, but on an old Nissan Leaf you’re looking at about £7,000 at an independent EV specialist. On something like a Tesla, replacing a battery at a main dealer could cost a five-figure sum.

It’s worth noting, too, that a failure of an individual cell might not necessitate the replacement of the whole battery; some can have cells replaced, which will reduce that cost significantly.

Most manufacturers now have battery recycling projects; those that don’t have plans to do so, while there are also third-party companies springing up to supply this need.

EV batteries with usable capacity remaining can be repurposed to provide storage in homes or in industrial applications. Those that are no longer usable can have a large proportion of their materials recycled.

