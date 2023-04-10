Ask the Expert: Is a monthly fee for my car tax a scam?

'I saw that there was a nominal fee for going via this site but thought nothing of it until I noticed a monthly payment of £7.95 from my account' - EThamPhoto

Dear Alex,

I usually tax my car at the Post Office but this year I did it online. Google directed me to an official-looking site which confirmed my car’s details and then gave me a link to the official DVLA site where I renewed my road tax.

I saw that there was a nominal fee for going via this site but thought nothing of it until I noticed a monthly payment of £7.95 from my account, so told them to cancel my subscription and my bank to stop further payments. My bank said it had had many similar stop requests for payments to this company. Is this type of business allowed?

– JB

Dear JB,

This is one of those salutary lessons about how much care you have to take when buying things online. The way these companies work is that they imitate the official DVLA website, setting up a page that looks much like the DVLA one, with wording such as “Vehicle Tax” along the top.

You have to enter your car’s details and you’re then presented with a cleverly worded screen that says something like “Car Tax Report: this includes car tax costs”. You then have to click “Proceed”, at which point you enter your name, email address and card details. The idea is to make you think all along that you have to pay these fees in order to then be able to pay your car tax online.

But in fact, what you’re signing up to here is a “membership” of this site, whereby you can access this report for as long as you pay the monthly fee. The report is next to useless; if you’re trying to tax your car, you’re already aware its tax is about to expire.

The fee you pay has no bearing on your car tax, and these companies are not affiliated with the DVLA in any way, which is why once they’ve got you signed up they forward you to the official DVLA website to pay the tax.

There are a handful of businesses like this. What they do is not technically illegal, but it is undoubtedly a thinly-veiled attempt to prise money out of people who might not be all that confident using the internet, or familiar with the official DVLA website.

Always remember that the correct DVLA website won’t demand any additional fees for buying your tax online. So if you’re being asked to, you need to stop and try again, because you’ve ended up on an imitation site.

To make doubly sure, skip Google altogether and type gov.uk/vehicle-tax into your browser – that will take you to the correct, official website.

