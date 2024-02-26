Ask the Expert: How can I prevent my battery going flat while I’m abroad?

Using a trickle charger may the be the solution to our reader's problem of leaving a hybrid parked up for weeks at a time - Nate Hovee/iStock Editorial

Dear Alex,

Before purchasing our 2021 Toyota Yaris Cross we asked the dealer if it would be suitable as we frequently go abroad for up to eight weeks. We were told this would not be a problem. However, after our 12V battery went flat, we were given an information sheet advising that the car had to be started at least twice a week. Short of imposing on a friend or neighbour, is there a way of doing this while we’re abroad?

– JA

Dear JA,

You’re not alone with this issue. Hybrids have two batteries: a traction battery, which helps power the car, along with a 12V battery which powers ancillaries such as the lights and wipers, as with any conventional car.

The problem is not that hybrid cars drain their 12V batteries any faster, but rather that they have smaller batteries because they don’t need to do as much (for example, there’s no hefty starter motor to operate).

The usual parasitic drain from electrical components that remain active while the car is locked – alarms, clocks and so on – will eventually drain the battery of any car. But because hybrids’ batteries are smaller, this happens sooner.

As you say, Toyota’s advice to prevent this is to ensure the car is started and run in the Ready position for at least an hour every week. Doing this enables the internal combustion engine to kick in and charge the traction battery, which in turn feeds the 12V battery via a DC-to-DC converter (which effectively takes the place of an alternator).

Obviously, this would be almost impossible for you to do if you’re abroad. However, there is a way around it, which is to buy a trickle charger.

These supply a constant trickle (hence the name) of power directly to the 12V battery to prevent it going flat.

They can take power either from the mains, if you’re able to do so in your garage or driveway, or via a solar panel mounted on the dashboard. Choose the latter if you plan to leave your car at an airport – but, obviously, make sure it’s not parked under cover.

