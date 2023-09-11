Ask the expert: ‘Why can’t Toyota supply my new car’s spare key?’

'I keep being told that the key is not available and they can’t tell me when it will be,' says our reader - getty

Dear Alex,

When I collected my new Toyota C-HR, I was told there was only one key as there was a shortage of chips to make them, and the spare key would arrive later. I’ve chased the dealer and Toyota on a regular basis, but I keep being told that the key is not available and they can’t tell me when it will be.

But when I contacted another Toyota dealer, they said they could supply a spare in seven to 10 days, at a cost of ­approx £450. Neither the selling ­dealer nor Toyota customer services have ­explained why the key is available there, but not to me, and both have ­refused to refund me if I buy one. Can you find out what’s going on?

– DC

Dear DC,

As with so many spare parts, ­Toyota – including its luxury sub-brand Lexus – is having a problem ­supplying keys at the moment as a result of the global superconductor shortage.

I’ve received many complaints from buyers promised spare keys that are yet to turn up. Given the above, it seems unfair that you can get hold of a spare key so easily – as long as you’re prepared to stump up £450 to jump the queue.

A Toyota spokesperson told me that the reason for this is to continue to make parts available to customers in need: those who have one key are still mobile; those who might have lost their only key are not.

That’s logical, but it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow the fact that your spare key hasn’t arrived yet while the dealer down the road has them in stock. Toyota added that it’s been working hard on the issue, and that 75 per cent of new Toyota ­customers are now getting both keys when they take delivery, and that all customers ­supplied with one key to start with should be up to two by early next year.

