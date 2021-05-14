‘I would ask him if my life mattered’: Fury follows Gov. Parson’s Medicaid decision

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Shorman, Jeanne Kuang
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Thompson doesn’t even know exactly how much medical debt he’s accumulated.

The 50-year-old, who works at Burger King in Independence for minimum wage, doesn’t have health insurance and has run up at least $10,000 in bills he can’t afford to pay. His employer offers a health plan, but it’s too expensive.

Medicaid expansion was supposed to change that. But Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced Missouri won’t implement the voter-approved program after the General Assembly refused to fund it.

Thompson, who campaigned for expansion last year, was looking to the program as the way he and his wife, a home health aid, would finally have coverage as they grow older. Those hopes are now on pause for him and the more than 275,000 other Missourians who would qualify.

“I would ask him if my life mattered to him and I would ask him if these other Missourians’ lives matter to him,” Thompson said of Parson. “The decision that he’s made makes it clear that he doesn’t.”

Medicaid expansion supporters reacted with fury to Parson’s decision, which all but assures a high-stakes and possibly protracted court battle over its future. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment in August raising eligibility for the program to adults making up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or $17,700 a year for a single adult. The governor’s directive was swiftly condemned as an anti-democratic dismissal of the will of the people.

The anger coincided with a growing acknowledgment that 10 months after the election and nearly a decade of campaigning, hospitals, clinics, doctors and other advocates for expansion will have to wait even longer to see their vision become a reality. The amendment requires expansion to begin in July, but with the issue in court there is no guarantee that expansion will prevail.

“I think we knew from the beginning that things were not guaranteed to go well and I don’t think anyone in the hospital community were already banking on this being approved,” said Dave Dillon, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association. “On the other hand, it is — after a decade worth of advocacy to move forward — It is another kind of sad moment for Missouri.”

“We’re disappointed in the governor’s actions,” he added.

Parson claims few choices

Parson said early Thursday that his administration had notified the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, that Missouri was dropping expansion. The state had previously filed paperwork with the agency that would have set the framework for increasing eligibility in July.

Some opponents of the program praised his decision.

“We are deeply encouraged to see Gov. Parson stand up and do what’s right to protect Missouri taxpayers from unsustainable and reckless government spending,” Jeremy Cady, director of Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, said in a statement.

The announcement came after the Republican-dominated General Assembly sent him a budget without funding for expansion. It would have cost the state at least $130 million a year, causing some conservative lawmakers to balk, but would have come with $1.6 billion from the federal government.

Parson said when the legislature refused to fund expansion, “there weren’t a lot of choices left” for his office.

“The same people that wanted it argued [in court] the fact that there wasn’t a funding mechanism to it,” Parson told reporters Thursday after the announcement. “So it’s just a problem. It’s going to have to be decided in a court.”

But expansion supporters said Parson had other options available, including expanding eligibility as scheduled in July and calling a special session later in the year to pass additional funding. Richard von Glahn, policy director at Missouri Jobs with Justice, said residents and providers had been “taking the governor at his word” for the last several months.

“He has said he was going to uphold the Missouri Constitution and honor the votes of Missourians. And his decision to withdraw the state plan amendment is really a betrayal to his own word and to the people of this state,” said von Glahn, whose group helped arrange an interview with Thompson, a member of Stand Up KC, on Thursday.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday. Parson announced Missouri won&#x002019;t expand Medicaid after lawmakers refused to fund it.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday. Parson announced Missouri won’t expand Medicaid after lawmakers refused to fund it.

In Jefferson County, resident Melinda Hille’s experience with chronic illness illustrates the stakes of the fight.

At an April rally for expansion at the Capitol, Hille said she fell into the Medicaid “coverage gap” as she was changing jobs in 2015. While waiting to be hired full-time as a machine operator, a job that would come with health insurance, she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

The disease has put her in and out of hospital, sometimes on a ventilator. It requires multiple, daily insulin injections. Unable to qualify for Medicaid, she bounced around low-cost clinics and reused insulin needles to make them last.

“I’ve worked all my life, and now, I can’t work, I can’t do anything,” she said. “Every day I have to fight to stay alive … I have to be able to afford this stuff, this isn’t like I’m gonna wake up tomorrow and be healthy.”

More recently, Hille said she’s found a patient assistance program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and drives the hour each way weekly, still paying for the prescriptions.

“I just don’t want anybody else to have to go through the hell that I went through these past seven years,” she said.

Medicaid decision a ‘crushing blow’

At a free medical clinic for the poor in rural southern Missouri, the holdup on Medicaid expansion has been a “crushing blow,” said Dr. Jon Roberts, who serves on the Good Samaritan Care Clinic advisory council.

He formed the clinic with a group of local residents in 2004, relying heavily on volunteer work from nurses in the area and donations from Mercy St. Francis hospital, where Roberts had worked as a physician.

It sits in Mountain View, about 100 miles east of Springfield, and regularly serves about 100 diabetic patients from some of Missouri’s poorest counties. Many of the patients devise a patchwork of part-time jobs to make ends meet, Roberts said, and before the pandemic dozens lined up outside for free Monday night clinics.

Both volunteer work and donations slowed down during the pandemic, so Roberts said when Medicaid expansion passed last August, “We felt like we were blessed.”

“We could keep going until July and then most of our patients are going to be taken care of through the expansion of Medicaid,” he said. “We felt a relief that if we close our doors, our diabetic patients, most of them would be taken care of.”

“Wow,” he said Thursday when he learned of Parson’s announcement. “It’s a sad day for the working poor and Missouri.”

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri governor drops voter-approved Medicaid expansion

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson dropped plans Thursday to expand the state's Medicaid health care program to thousands of low-income adults after the Republican-led Legislature refused to provide funding for the voter-approved measure. The Republican governor said his administration had withdrawn a request to expand coverage that had been submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in compliance with a constitutional amendment passed by voters last August. "Without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent,” Parson said Thursday.

  • Missouri governor cans Medicaid expansion after voters approved it in August

    Last fall, Missouri voters approved expanding Medicaid coverage in their state. But Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday the expansion is dead in the water after the state's General Assembly refused to fund it.State of play: The move to block expansion — estimated to potentially extend coverage to 275,000 additional Missourians — is the latest reminder of how entrenched opposition to the ACA remains in deep-red states.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The expansion in Missouri was supposed to begin July 1.The expansion would have cost the state $130 million. It would also have come with a $1.4 billion federal match to pay for the program, NBC News reports.The state will also leave more incentive money on the table. Billions of dollars were set aside for states' expansion in the federal $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed in March, including more than $1 billion for Missouri, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.In a release, Parson cited a 2020 lawsuit that challenged voters' ability to pass Medicaid expansion in a ballot initiative because they lacked a funding source. The Court of Appeals opinion issued in June said the General Assembly retained authority to fund expansion — or not — if it passed, his office said. What they're saying: "Although I was never in support of MO HealthNet expansion, I always said that I would uphold the ballot amendment if it passed," said Parson. He did request funding for the expansion in his proposed budget.What's next: Expect more lawsuits. "Governor Parson's announcement today that he intends to ignore the will of Missouri's voters and violate the state constitution makes this a matter for Missouri's courts to resolve," Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of The Fairness Project said in a statement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • CG: KC@CWS - 5/14/21

    Condensed Game: Michael A. Taylor and Salvador Perez each went yard to lift the Royals to a 6-2 win over the White Sox

  • Dallas homicide suspect dies after chase, shootout with authorities in Johnson County

    Another suspect and a constable were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

  • Indian Generals Blast Government for Withholding Life-Saving Army Aid From Its Own People

    Samuel Rajkumar/ReutersNEW DELHI—With India ravaged by an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 virus—and its health-care system on its knees—some public health and former military officials are voicing outrage over the government’s apparent refusal to use the full force of the army to assist with the crisis.“The army is not being utilized to the fullest extent,” even though it has “tremendous capacities” to ease the current disaster, Deependra Singh Hooda, former chief of the Indian army’s strategic northern command, told The Daily Beast.For weeks experts have been pleading with the government, urging it to rope in the military to help with a health crisis never before seen in India’s modern history.Earlier this month, the deputy chief minister of the country’s capital, Delhi—which is facing the worst COVID situation in India—asked the defense minister to lend the services of the armed forces to help it set up and run COVID-19 health facilities. But the request was turned down, even after the local government reached out to Delhi’s high court, which claimed that Indian forces were stretched.Why Biden’s Push for Vaccine Patent Waivers Won’t Save IndiaWhile the army has set up a few hospitals and provided limited supplies of oxygen, most forces remain uninvolved even as the country’s health-care system is on the brink of collapse. India’s armed forces have around 13,000 officers who are medical professionals and an additional 100,000 medical support staff, whose expertise could save countless lives.“We are going through an emergency situation. The network and infrastructure of the armed forces need to be leveraged,” public health expert Anant Bhan told The Daily Beast. “It will minimize the loss of life.”The demand is being echoed after the top U.S. public health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested last week that India should marshal all of its resources, including the armed forces, to handle the situation.For India, the army may be the last resort. On Wednesday, 4,205 Indians died of the virus, and 348,421 tested positive for COVID, pushing the total number of confirmed cases so far in the country to 2.5 million. The total death count climbed to 25,8351—which experts say is a massive undercount. Hospitals in the country have been running at capacity for weeks, and hundreds of people have died because they did not get oxygen in time.The downward spiral is showing no signs of plateauing anytime soon, with new variants toting up the intensity of India’s second wave, and the prospect of a third wave that is likely to follow. The virus is also rapidly engulfing India’s rural areas—home to 65 percent of the country's population—where health-care systems are even worse than in the already overwhelmed cities.Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River“This is the first time we have gotten into a situation like this,” General Ved Prakash Malik, former Indian army chief, told The Daily Beast. “There is scope for the civil administration to use the services of armed forces. Other than the medical services, engineering services can be utilized to set up quick infrastructure.”Even though most of India’s population is still struggling to get a first dose, India’s 1.5 million armed personnel were first to be vaccinated. This is one of the reasons why experts are pressing the demand that their services should be utilized quickly.“The army is trained to deal with such situations,” said General Hooda, “We have seen in the past, whenever there has been a crisis, you call the army to [help]. Not only are they trained, but they are very well equipped to handle the crisis.”Hooda says that the focus of the government has been mostly on utilizing the health services of the armed forces, but there’s much more it could do. “The army has tremendous engineering skills to build infrastructure,” he said. “If you need to build infrastructure, like hospitals, and other medical facilities in rural areas, the army can do it as quickly as possible.”Experts also blame the lack of coordination amongst civil authorities for worsening the crisis in the country, and say that it has created tremendous panic and stress among the public. One of the key areas, which most of the health officials and former military commanders agree on, is the need for a centralized communication system so that essential medical supplies are transported and utilized efficiently.“For communications, the army can set up war rooms and certain expertise of the commanders who manage these war rooms can help immensely,” said General Malik, who was head of the Indian army during the war with Pakistan in 1999.General Hooda agrees.“Some emergency links can be set up with a dedicated emergency centre… we have the Indian-wide Movement Control Organisation (MCO), which is used in wars to mobilize and track the military,” said Hooda, adding that that MCO could be utilized to keep track of essential resources like oxygen tankers. Besides engineering and communications, a large fleet of armed forces could also be employed for the transportation of medical supplies.“The armed forces have the capacity to create 100 field hospitals with 100 beds each,” Harcharanjit Singh Panag, a former lieutenant in Indian army, wrote for The Print. “With the help of private doctors, medical students and additional medical equipment, many more temporary facilities can be made operational in a short span of time. It is these resources which can be superimposed on the civilian hospitals to take on the overload.”Some believe that India is not using the services of the military because it would be an embarrassment for the civil government—an acknowledgment that they haven’t been able to handle the situation. Another reason cited is tensions at India’s borders with China and Pakistan, making authorities reluctant to transfer troops stationed there.A Right-Wing Demagogue Is Letting COVID Ravage His People“If the army is brought in it would be somewhat of an admission that [the civilian government] is not able to do this,” General Hooda said. “Second is, there is also talk that we need force preservation [at our] borders.”Last year, the Indian army cancelled its border exercise in Ladakh due to the first wave of the novel coronavirus. But around the same time, violent skirmishes took place when Chinese troops reportedly intruded into Indian land. Both countries reinforced their positions with tens of thousands of troops, and an altercation ensued, killing 20 Indians and an unknown number of Chinese nationals.Given the intensity of the crisis, it’s clear to much of India that there is no other option but to bring in the armed forces if the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to quickly take control of the situation.“The fact is, when you are facing a sort of national emergency, this idea of force preservation needs to be put on the backburner, ” Hooda said. “Once the army comes in, if nothing else, it could bring some degree of hope for people.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Reuters poll: Fed's core PCE inflation concern threshold is 2.8% - economists

    The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge would have to hit a high of 2.8% to discomfort U.S. policymakers, according to a Reuters poll which also suggested the central bank would tolerate that rate for three months at least before it acts. In the 12 months through March, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred inflation measure for its 2% average flexible target - increased 1.8%, the most since February 2020. That inflation gauge would have to rise as high as 2.8% to cause discomfort at the Fed, according to the median of 41 economists in response to an additional question in the May 10-13 poll.

  • From a Republican to Republicans: Say no to Matt Bevin’s second run for Ky governor

    Matt Bevin was a failed governor, a failed candidate, and will never be governor again. All he can do is play spoiler for Republicans, and help reelect an even worse governor, Andy Beshear.

  • Drone Footage Captures Rare Moment of Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales 'Hugging'

    Researchers spotted the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales on a recent trip to Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts.

  • Tucker Carlson Thinks Encouraging Vaccinations With Free Food Is a Stoner Move

    If you’ve gotten a free beer or taken Krispy Kreme up on its offer of a free doughnut in exchange for a coronavirus vaccine, Tucker Carlson thinks you should be ashamed of yourself. Specifically, Tucker thinks people who did this are “dummies” who fell for a “bribe.” And the people bribing you, he says, are basically stoners. On Thursday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Tucker railed against efforts states are making to encourage people to get vaccinated by offering them free stuff. “Across the country, rather than explaining why the coronavirus vaccine might be a good idea, it’s merits, you’re seeing politicians decide they will bribe the dummies they govern to take their medicine,” Tucker said. He then turned his attention to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who announced this week that Ohioans who get fully vaccinated are eligible to take part in a $5 million raffle, which awards $1 million to five winners beginning May 26. “Oh, that’s not patronizing or ridiculous,” Tucker said about DeWine’s plan. Tucker also criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced he’d partner with the burger chain Shake Shack to give vaccinated New Yorkers free fries and promoted the idea at a press conference where he ate a burger and fries for breakfast. Tucker said this approach was something only a “stoner” would come up with, and accused de Blasio of smoking too much weed. Tucker called de Blasio, among other things, “filthy and stoned” and criticized his efforts to try and get New Yorkers to get the vaccine. Keep in mind, New York City has over 775,609 residents test positive and 32,966 deaths since the pandemic began. “Bill de Blasio smokes a ton of weed so he sees everything from a stoner’s point of view,” Tucker said. Then, he mockingly added, “I’m Bill de Blasio, I’m so high I can’t think straight, what would I want?” Needless to say Bill de Blasio has paired up with Shake Shack to give free fries to anyone who’s been vaccinated,” Tucker said. It’s long been speculated that de Blasio hangs out with Puff the Magic Dragon every now and again; as evidenced in this 2015 Gothamist post called “The Top 10 Most Stoned Young De Blasio Photos.” But Tucker took that joke a step further this evening. “To pitch the program, Bill de Blasio ate fries. We can prove it,” Tucker joked before cutting to the clip of de Blasio at the press conference. When it was over, Tucker complained, “the worst part about hosting a TV show is you have to wear an earpiece so when oafish stoners eat fries, the mouth sounds go right into your ear and it’s disgusting.” Evidently later in the show Tucker didn’t mind the “mouth sounds” so much, because he had on Breitbart columnist Chadwick Moore as a guest, and Moore shoveled fistfuls fries into his mouth the entire time he spoke in an attempt to further mock de Blasio. All these efforts to reward people with stuff for getting the vaccine might seem trivial but the reason they exist taps into the primal “what’s in it for me” instinct, which many Americans use as a justification for not getting vaccinated. Of course, besides free food, there’s the obvious benefits of being inoculated against a deadly virus that’s already killed half a million Americans and counting — plus the ability to know you can safely go about your business without infecting other people — but hey, in the end, it doesn’t really matter why people choose to get vaccinated, as long as they do. Ultimately, Tucker’s opinions on vaccines don’t matter, those of medical experts do. Recall too, that a federal judge recently ruled in a case that Tucker isn’t at all a credible source of news. Watch the clip, mouth sounds and all, at the top of the page. Read original story Tucker Carlson Thinks Encouraging Vaccinations With Free Food Is a Stoner Move At TheWrap

  • The GOP’s New Heroes Are All Killers, Kooks, and Creeps

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere is no civil war in the Republican Party—the Confederates won long ago.Instead, we are witnessing the end of a long molting process as the GOP slithers into its final form: a counter-majoritarian, fascist entity.Republicans are shedding their masks and hoods, spitting out their dog whistles and outright embracing the Big Lie and the violent insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, and racists who make up the party’s base and, increasingly, its representatives in Congress.The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and DopesThe foolish hope that Donald Trump was merely an outlier, a freakish aberration whose eventual exit would allow “adults” like Mitch McConnell to go back to their belligerent obstructionism, court packing, and shameless cravenness to corporate America and the 1 percent— you know, “business as usual,” as if any of that was normal or healthy — is gone.During a House Oversight Committee this week, Rep. Andrew Clyde tried to gaslight America by declaring there was no riot and that the violent insurrection actually resembled a “normal tourist visit.” I would hate to vacation with Rep. Clyde and his family. The majority of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Biden.Trump was not a cancerous growth but the end product of the party’s decades-long molting process. He’s the beating heart. He’s Republicans’ orange avatar, their unrestrained id, their boiling, festering rage that quenches its appetites while securing power and wealth by any means necessary. Democracy, rule of law, equality, fairness, voting rights are all unnecessary and cumbersome obstacles that must be either removed or weakened to achieve the ultimate goal: power for an overwhelmingly white, Christian conservative minority.Just because Trump is golfing in Mar-a-Lago instead of rage-tweeting from the White House, doesn’t mean the threat has been removed. His tactics and tantrums have merely been picked up and copied by Republicans desperate to ride the same strategy to power in 2022 and 2024, perhaps with less sensationalism and fanfare.Those who still want to pretend that there is a war for the “soul” of the Republican Party will point to 100 Republicans, including Miles Taylor, Trump’s former Homeland Security official, who are threatening to leave the GOP and create a new party. Taylor said, “The civil war within the GOP is not ending. Today, it is just beginning.”Someone should tell Rep. Liz Cheney, now removed from Republican leadership for voting to impeach Trump and condemning the violent Jan. 6 insurrection that left five dead. Rep. Madison Cawthorne, reflecting the civility of his party and its cult-like fealty to Trump, tweeted, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney.”You know who hasn’t been punished or admonished yet? Rep. Paul Gosar, who gave a keynote at a white supremacist conference, tweeted out a white supremacist slogan, pals around with violent militias and racists, and just this week gave a full-throated defense of the violent insurrectionists he says are “peaceful patriots.”This Trump Wannabe Just Might Be the Worst of the Rotten Bunch All but one of Cheney’s Republican colleagues cleared the House when she gave her defiant speech against Trump this week, a day before she was stripped of her leadership role. Over half the GOP House gave a standing ovation and applause to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when she gave a speech before Democrats stripped her of her committee assignments. Greene actively endorsed the violent insurrection, promotes the QAnon conspiracy—which is a domestic terror threat according to the FBI—supports the white supremacist “replacement theory,” and is an antisemite who believes Jews control space lasers.She’s currently on a “America First” revival tour with Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican in good standing even as his associate is facing a 33-count indictment that includes sex-trafficking a minor.You can tell a lot about people from their heroes. Students for Trump founder John Lambert was just sentenced to 13 months for posing as a lawyer, by a judge who called him a “cold-blooded fraudster.” At least he isn’t a killer—one of Trump’s favorite terms of praise, incidentally— like Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year old who illegally carried a firearm to a Black Lives Matter protest in another state and fatally shot two unarmed people. The McCloskeys, who illegally brandished firearms at a peaceful BLM protest in front of their house, were given prime real estate at the 2020 RNC to warn about the dangers of Black and brown people “invading” the suburbs. War criminal Eddie Gallagher, who was pardoned by Trump, now openly admits “we killed that guy,” and alleges his fellow Navy SEALS intended for his 12-year-old unarmed detainee to die, and that “nobody at that time had a problem with it.” There’s no protest, shock, disgust or condemnation from the GOP and right-wing media. They love it, because this is who they are.This process is nothing new. It began with white colonizers coming to this country and claiming it as their own, annihilating indigenous people, enslaving Black Americans, and spending the next four hundred years promoting the big lie echoed by Rick Santorum that, “We came here and created a blank slate.” That was the larvae stage.It gestated and refined its anti-democratic barbarism through segregation and Jim Crow. Eventually, it had to grudgingly evolve in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Movement, replacing the egregious racism and criminality with the “Southern Strategy” to win over disaffected white Democrats and Southerners. This was the pupa stage and lasted until 2016. Several beautiful examples of this animal included Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and even John Boehner, who is currently gaslighting us in his memoir, pretending as if he didn’t actively enable, support, and encourage the radicalization of the right. Other examples include conservative intellectuals like George Will and Bill Kristol, who are now mocked, ridiculed and shunned by the modern MAGA GOP as RINOS, or Republicans in Name Only. Even former Republican presidential candidates cannot escape the purge. John McCain and Mitt Romney, who mostly voted with Trump’s agenda but decided Russia interfering in our elections and a president abusing his power to tamper with our democracy was a bridge too far, are now shunned and loathed by the party faithful for their brief, small acts of courage and patriotism.That Republican Party they belonged to is dead. It’s over. Gone.The final molting stage is almost complete. The adult will emerge. An increasingly radicalized, weaponized, and fascist entity that is actively hostile to the majority and our democracy.It will openly support violent insurrections, lies, conspiracy theories, authoritarians, and racists. It will attack democracy, voting rights, the rule of law, our allies and the truth.It is no longer a political party, though if you engage in a harmful “both sides” false equivalence and squint like the Sunday morning political shows do, you can pretend it is. They merely look the part, because they’re barely wearing the old skin, which they are about to shed.Long live the new flesh.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Southeast Asia Kept COVID-19 Under Control For Most of the Pandemic. Now It's Battling Worrying New Surges

    Thanks to early adoption of public health measures, countries in Southeast Asia have fared relatively well in the pandemic. But now, many are facing exponential increases in case numbers—and the situation may get worse, with a knock-on effect from India

  • Ai Weiwei Ready to Unveil Espresso Cups for Illy

    The artist has a bunch of new projects coming up including a new memoir due out in November.

  • Feds tighten grip in Gaetz probe

    The announcement of a change-of-plea hearing for Joel Greenberg puts additional pressure on the congressman.

  • Players in 2021 Kansas City Chiefs draft class have received their jersey numbers

    Here’s a look at some others who have worn these numbers.

  • Liz Cheney Hits Fox News Over Election 'Big Lie' During Live Fox News Appearance

    The Wyoming congresswoman said the right-wing network "has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen."

  • Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

    Police are searching for a suspect after a Brooklyn church was vandalized.

  • At least eight of Deshaun Watson's accusers have spoken to Houston police, attorney says

    Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson, told a TV station that at least eight of his clients have spoken with police.

  • China uses coercive policies in Xinjiang to drive down Uyghur birth rates, think tank says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Coercive policies in China's far western region of Xinjiang have led to a sharp decline in birth rates for Uyghurs and other minorities, which could add to evidence of genocide, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Wednesday. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, citing official Chinese data, said that there has been an "unprecedented and precipitous drop in official birth-rates in Xinjiang since 2017," when China began a campaign to control birth rates in the region. Xinjiang's birth rate dropped by nearly half from 2017 to 2019, and counties where the population was predominately Uyghur or another minority group saw much sharper declines than other counties, the government-funded institute said in the report.

  • Caterham is looking for the right recipe to electrify the Seven

    Caterham's new owner wasted no time in laying out its plans for the storied British brand. Japan-based VT Holdings is already planning to release an electric version of the Seven, but it pledged not to dilute what the firm stands for. VT Holdings CEO Kazuho Takahashi said his group had become the "custodian of a motoring legend" shortly after it purchased Caterham in April 2021, a statement that seemingly indicates a 5,500-pound SUV isn't in the pipeline.

  • Department of Justice expresses concerns over Arizona GOP’s 2020 election audit

    The U.S. Justice Department sent a letter to the Arizona Senate president warning about "potential non-compliance with federal laws." CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave spoke to the Democratic Secretary of State who is receiving death threats for opposing the audit and she says she's worried Arizona won't be the last state to see such an effort.