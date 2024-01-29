Ask Lisa: ‘How can I wear yoga leggings and joggers without looking like I’ve given up?’

Lisa Armstrong is the Telegraph’s head of fashion. She began her career in fashion at Vogue. She has written four novels, has an honorary doctorate from the University of Arts in London, and was awarded an OBE in 2022 for services to fashion.

Dear Lisa,

I love to dress up, but most days I find myself in joggers or yoga leggings when walking my dog or relaxing at home. I’m looking for everyday wear that’s sturdy and comfortable without making me look like I’ve thrown in the sartorial towel.

– Cat

Dear Cat,

Walking my havanese Mabel every morning is one of the best parts of my day, so I get where you’re coming from. This time of year, it’s all about warmth, dodging the mud – and trousers that tuck into boots. Although it sounds as though you’d like one solution that covers all eventualities, including hound duties.

Yoga pants – you don’t say whether you like the drapey style or those more like leggings, but either of these can work well for all-day wear when the fabrics are good. Track pants have been given the luxury treatment on the catwalks, along with hoodies and cargo pants. These from Toteme, a fashion editor’s go-to, are pretty steep price-wise, but I’ve included them to show how good comfies can look in deluxe fabrics and when worn in thought-through ways. The cream is not for anyone who actually does any work, but you get the drift…

Wool bib collar, £65, & Other Stories; Organic cotton and cashmere track pants, £510, Toteme

The Boot To Trainer Cargo Pant, £175.00, Me+Em; Slim-fit knitted trousers, £110, Cos

These, from Cos, are interesting – the same cosy feeling, but smart. Knitted from Nativa, a regenerative wool, they’d look quite sophisticated with the matching waistcoat and jacket – and they’re all machine washable on a cool cycle.

Also, the Uniqlo sale is on, which means some steals in their cashmere and merino departments. Layer them over a crisp cotton shirt for some smartness. Keep your proportions balanced – if it’s slim below, have more volume on top to keep things stylish. This quilted jacket from J Crew is adorable – and so easy to wear.

Cropped quilted jacket, £221, J Crew

People so often underestimate how interesting basics can make everything so much zingier. This tabard can be worn over so many pieces, from T-shirts to jumpers, and will make even the oldest sweatshirts look more stylish.

Me+Em, a hugely popular British brand that’s broken into the USA, is pretty much your one-stop shop for style and function. This should be where you find plenty of practical, washable trousers and intelligently designed layering pieces to wear on your top half. The Boot To Trainer Cargo Pant Tan is typical of its modus operandi, with an ankle-cuff you can flip up or down depending on what heel you’re wearing it with.

Merino wool vest, £150, Me+Em

You could do some yoga wearing this fleecy navy zip top. I like that it can be worn unzipped at the top or bottom. I tried it on and, I won’t lie, it made me look like a zoo keeper, but I spotted it on someone else with a longer body and it looked pretty good. And they have some great bomber jackets – you may be spoiled for choice. And one more thing, jumpsuits are back – functional and smart, this is your season.

– Lisa

Dear Lisa,

I tend to live in jeans and jumpers as I hate the cold, but I feel frumpy and make-up doesn’t help. I’m 5ft 4in, slim, with short hair, and I’m a keen runner. I’d love to find a pull-on hat that I could wear to go running in, but they look hideous on me. I moved to Sheffield last year so I have had to reinvent my life. Sheffield is a very welcoming city full of things to do but I feel way behind the times.

– Louise

Dear Louise,

It sounds as though you’ve suffered an erosion of self-confidence. It might be a good idea to start with your make-up – you could get some advice, or a full makeover, in a department store. (Stake out the kind of look you want first. No point in approaching a Kardashianised make-up saleswoman if what you’re after is something more like Julianne Moore.)

Personally, on days when I need help to just look awake and happy, I reach for a bright red lipstick. Jones Road’s Miracle Balms can be used on their own – with some concealer or under your existing foundation for extra radiance – and some industrial-strength mascara (Maybelline’s range is great but I also really love Victoria Beckham’s mascaras).

Your hair is short, which sounds promising, but perhaps it could do with an update. It’s amazing how much difference a great cut can make to the way we feel, and it will also have an impact on the way your clothes look.

If you enjoy jeans and jumpers, you don’t necessarily have to make a drastic change. Increasingly, style is about tiny tweaks that make a big difference – rolling up the sleeves of a shirt, tucking in a jumper at the front, belting a blazer, layering with modern cuts and interesting silhouettes.

Merino Cashmere Jumper, £275 and Merino Cashmere Skirt, £250, both Me+Em

But some great jumpers come with built-in interest such as funnel necklines (great if you’d like to conceal lines and sag), trims, asymmetric hems, slits, luxurious textures and so on – nothing crazy, but enough to elevate them. Generally, jumpers are being worn shorter these days – because waistbands are higher. Also, tanks are a very easy, versatile piece to have to hand – you can wear them over shirts, T-shirts, and even other jumpers, or on their own in the evening. Me+Em or Cos are two good places to browse.

Aligne and The Frankie Shop are great places to look for trousers of all shapes – they have matching waistcoats as well, which can look so elegant and smart in a youthful, modern way.

Or for something that may push you out of your zone, but not comfort, how about these knitted and very chic skirt and jumper co-ords from Me+Em?

Recycled cashmere Beanie, £40, & Other Stories

As for a hat for running in – I would imagine wool would be a bit itchy once you get hot, so perhaps it has to be cashmere. This one from & Other Stories is nice and thin and comes in three colours. You have a trim figure from the sounds of things and naturally seem drawn to gamine styles which fashion perennially is too. In other words, there’s a lot out there that you’ll like if you can set aside a bit of time.

Between Sheffield and Leeds, you’ve got some good shopping options – at this stage, when you’re unsure of what you want, I’d recommend going into stores if only to browse, or make an appointment with their personal shoppers/stylists, who can be very helpful. You can always start buying online further down the line when you have a few tried and tested go-tos.

Happy shopping.

– Lisa

