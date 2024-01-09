ASK LOIS: Where can we find an ‘exquisite dining experience’ for 95th birthday celebration?

Q: I am looking for an exquisite dining experience for my father-in-law, preferably in Palm Beach County. He will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Feb. 13 and there will be six of us. He walks well but not if there are 100 steps to get in. He wears hearing aids so it can be busy but not screaming loud. He is so with it and loves to eat — everything — and I would want a beautiful, scenic environment. — Shelly Turetzky, Delray Beach

A: Shelly, how lucky you are to be able to celebrate this milestone birthday with your father-in-law, who sounds like he is not only in excellent health but an enthusiastic dinner companion. I thought of several restaurants that match the criteria you’re looking for in Palm Beach County, but I also sought additional guidance from an expert: Phillip Valys, a South Florida Sun Sentinel senior food reporter who writes about restaurants full time and knows the scene inside and out.

First, we’ll start with the two spots he recommended.

Oceano Kitchen, 512 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth Beach; 561-400-7418; oceanokitchen.com

Here’s what Phillip said about Oceano: “It won’t take reservations for groups fewer than six, it’s cash-only (unlike the rest of South Florida), but if you don’t mind these minor encumbrances, then Jeremy and Cindy Bearman’s neighborhood sit-down restaurant Oceano Kitchen will give you one of the coziest, high-end dining experiences in the region. The Bearmans’ clout is not to be underestimated. Jeremy was executive chef at Michelin-starred Rouge Tomate in New York, Cindy was a pastry chef at ABC Kitchen in New York, and in 2023 both chefs became James Beard Award semifinalists. Their fine-dining chops come alive on Oceano’s tiny menu of shareable plates that change daily, but must-orders include duck foie-gras meatballs, a spicy casarecce pasta and, if they have it that night, a lemon-blueberry tart and s’more pudding for dessert.”

The Butcher’s Club at PGA National Resort, 400 Avenue of the Champions, Palm Beach Gardens; 561-627-4852; pgaresort.com/dine

Phillip loves The Butcher’s Club’s food and atmosphere: “If the birthday boy wants a traditional meat-and-seafood blowout, whatever the cost, a strong backup option is The Butcher’s Club at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. The backdrop — a swanky golf resort — is picturesque, and chef Jeremy Ford is no slouch, either, with his Stubborn Seed Michelin star, James Beard Award nods and impressive career on national TV. This is a steakhouse lover’s mecca, with caviar service and prime dry-aged porterhouses and Wagyu tomahawks and poached Maine lobster and Key West shrimp, and ingredients sourced from local ranches and farms. Ford fusses over every little detail, from the four au jus steak sauces he makes in-house to cheesecake with crème fraîche whipped cream.”

OTHER OPTIONS

Since you live in Delray Beach, here are a few more restaurants that are very close to you in south Palm Beach County.

The Grove, 187 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-266-3750; thegrovedelray.com

South Florida food critic Michael Mayo, who helps moderates the Sun Sentinel’s “Let’s Eat, South Florida” foodie Facebook group, believes The Grove is the best restaurant in Delray Beach. “For an all-around elevated food and drink experience, The Grove is unsurpassed,” he wrote about a recent dining extravaganza. Foie gras and halibut are top-notch, according to Mayo, not to mention the Heath Bar bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Abe and Louie’s, 2200 Glades Road, Boca Raton; 561-447-0024; abeandlouies.com

There’s a lot of debate in “Let’s Eat, South Florida” about the best steakhouse in south Palm Beach County, but Abe and Louie’s gets consistently good reviews. Said one recent visitor: “Steaks perfect as was everything else. Service was top notch. Professional & friendly. Loved it all.” They offer eight varieties of steak as well as scallops, lobster, chicken and swordfish.

La Nouvelle Maison, 455 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561-338-3003; lnmbocaraton.com

La Nouvelle Maison was among four South Florida restaurants that made it on to Open Table’s list of “Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2021.” It’s old-school French, with dishes including escargots, duck liver pâté, steak tartare and dover sole. For dessert, enjoy authentic crepes, or my favorite, profiteroles, which are cream puffs with ice cream inside and chocolate sauce on top.

Six Tables, 112 NE Second St., Boca Raton; 561-347-6260; sixtablesarestaurant.com

Six Tables is small and feels like a private dining room. The owners serve a prix-fixe, multi-course dinner that has only one seating (7 p.m.) Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A “Let’s Eat, South Florida” foodie offered high praise: “This is a great place to go for a special occasion restaurant … Owners Tom and Jenny (Finn) are hands-on, wanting to make sure you have a wonderful time. I will be back.”

There are so many options! I hope you have a joyous and delicious meal, and let me know where you end up.

Got a question about life in South Florida? Send it to me at AskLois@sunsentinel.com.