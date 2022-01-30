Ask these questions before jumping on the homeownership train

Hunter Yarbrough
·5 min read

Buying a home is often the largest single purchase in a person’s life, so it is safe to say it is a big deal. Along with this, the last few years have seen some remarkable changes in the housing market. Home sales have exploded despite a pandemic that forced the nation into a recession. From September 2020 to September 2021, homeowner equity increased by 31%, a whopping $3.2 trillion (CoreLogic.com). Because of this, many homeowners (and potential homeowners) are asking two questions right now:

Hunter Yarbrough
Hunter Yarbrough

1. Why have home prices appreciated so much recently?

2. When is the right time for me to buy a home?

To answer our first question, let’s discuss what has happened to the housing market over the last couple of years. A few factors are: low mortgage rates, working from home, and demand from millennials.

Low mortgage rates

In March 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate to encourage investing and stimulate economic growth in response to the pandemic. This, in turn, indirectly lowered mortgage rates, which are closely tied to the federal funds rate. In fact, 30-year mortgage rates reached a record low of 2.65% in January 2021 (Freddie Mac).

With lower rates, many of those on the fence about buying leaped into the market whether they were first-time buyers or investing in a second home. Since both of those groups were taking a home off the market without putting one up for sale, the result was more pressure applied to the market. This increase in demand led to higher prices.

Working from home

As we all know, the pandemic resulted in most Americans spending much more time at home. Remote work became the norm.

Even after the initial mandates began to lift, many workers chose not to return to an office setting. A National Bureau of Economic Research paper published in June 2021 estimated that 37% of jobs, many of which not remote prior to the pandemic, can be performed entirely remotely.

Add to that the impact of widespread remote learning for students, and you had many families in 2021 searching for more space - often in the form of a new home.

Millennials buying in large numbers

Millennials represent the largest generation in American history, surpassing Boomers in 2019, totaling 72 million (Pew Research.) Now reaching their prime homebuying years, millennials accounted for just over half of all home purchase loan applications in 2020, with that number steadily growing. The cohort represented 67% of first-time home mortgage applications and 37% of repeat purchase applications from January-August 2021. With the largest percentage of millennials just reaching the age of 30, those numbers will likely continue to grow.

That brings us to our second question: when is the right time to buy a home?

For anyone wondering if the time is right for their own home purchase, there are a few questions that can help you make the right decision.

Are you ready to stay put for a while?

One good indication that you’re ready to become a homeowner is that you’re prepared to put down roots — at least for a while. While there are always exceptions to the rule, conventional wisdom generally dictates that you should plan on remaining in the house for at least three to five years for a home purchase to make financial sense. If you sell sooner than that, you may run a higher risk of selling for less than you paid for it.

Can you afford it?

Gauging the affordability of a home is about far more than just managing the down payment and monthly mortgage. There are also closing costs, homeowners insurance, property taxes and home maintenance — not to mention mortgage insurance if you happen to put down less than 20%. And even if your budget can easily absorb these costs, there are still important factors to consider.

A mortgage is the single largest debt most consumers will accrue in their lifetime. Which is one of the reasons it’s wise to pay off as much other debt as possible before buying a home. By eliminating other expensive debt – from credit cards, student loans, or other sources – you’re clearing the path toward a more comfortable and responsible home purchase.

An emergency fund of three to six months of expenses is also a priority before purchasing a home. Not only does owning a home go hand-in-hand with unexpected costs – a burst pipe, a faulty HVAC system, the list is literally endless – but life has a way of throwing other financial curveballs when we can least afford it. What if you lose your job? Or add members to your household?

Are you ready for the responsibility?

It’s easy to get caught up with the romantic aspects of homeownership – like designing your dream kitchen or picking out beautiful flooring. But remember that as the owner of a property, you’re the one responsible for its upkeep. Unlike renting, if there’s a problem, you can’t simply call the landlord or superintendent. Being a homeowner means handling issues as they arise. (That doesn’t mean you have to be a skilled handyman, but it might be a good idea to have one on speed-dial.) If you’ve never owned a home before, you can take time to learn the basics about the more common household maintenance tasks.

The bottom line

There’s no one-size-fits-all standard that dictates the right time to buy a home. While there will always be an element of risk with home values, taking the time to fully understand your financial situation and your overall mental preparedness will help you make the best decision for the long term.

Hunter Yarbrough, CPA, CFP, is a vice president and financial adviser with CapWealth. He is passionate about taking a holistic view of personal finance, including investments, taxes, retirement, education, estate planning, and insurance. For more information about Hunter and CapWealth, visit capwealthgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ask these questions before jumping on the homeownership train

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Silver Prices Tumble Despite Surging Inflation

    Silver prices continue to move lower following the Fed update and weaker consumer spending data.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • 7 Stocks I Bought During This Week's Stock Market Correction

    I took advantage of the continued sell-off in the stock market to add more shares of companies with great long-term growth potential.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • Last Year, I Saved More Money Than I Ever Had Before — Here Are The 8 Habits And Changes That Let Me Do That

    I'd like to think I've always been pretty good about how I spend and save my money — but last year, some new changes really paid off.View Entire Post ›

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • Taxes 2022: Many Americans could miss this key tax credit this year

    For the first time this year, millions of Americans may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • Want $200 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $26,500 in These High-Yield Stocks

    While there is no shortage of ways to make money on Wall Street, few investing strategies have proved more successful over long periods of time than buying dividend stocks. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies paying a dividend to their non-dividend-paying peers over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012).

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Huge HSA Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

    A health savings account (HSA) is arguably one of the best places to stash retirement savings and money you plan to use for medical expenses. You're eligible to contribute to a health savings account in 2022 if you have an individual health insurance plan with a deductible of $1,400 or more or a family health insurance plan with a deductible of $2,800 or more. Any money you put in your HSA reduces your taxable income for the year, and if you use the money for medical expenses, you won't owe taxes on it at all.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.