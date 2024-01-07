Ask the Rational Investor: Carefully study firms on 'cusp of manufacturing renaissance'

Ryan T. Fulmer

Over the next seven to 10 years, a dramatic increase in industrial spending is being forecast after passage of several major infrastructure acts.

New are the CHIPS and Science Act, Infrastructure and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

These large infrastructure projects are related to a variety of industries such as semiconductors, biomanufacturing, batteries and electrical vehicles, heavy industry and clean energy. Ohioans are keenly aware of some of these projects, as Intel is investing $20 billion in Columbus.

Industry pundits anticipate the spending to be greater than $1 trillion. Equating to about two to three times more than the 2011-2021 industrial manufacturing index or more than $80 billion per year compared around $20 billion to 30 billion per year over the last decade.

Ohio has seen the fourth largest investment in America, with only Texas, Arizona and Louisiana seeing more.

It’s estimated that ground has been broken for less than $200 billion in projects so far. These trends will be long-lasting and are just starting to impact sales and orders for companies. Many of the projects could take two to 10 years to complete.

The stocks that are beneficiaries of these trends have rallied over the past 12 to 18 months. Instead of recommending companies to purchase today, let’s look at a company to put on your watchlist and to consider buying in periods of pessimism.

One company that will benefit from the trends above is Eaton Corporation (ETN) which is based in Dublin, Ireland, but has a large presence in Cleveland. Eaton sells products in electrical, vehicle and eMobility and aerospace. About 90% of its profit come from electrical and aerospace, which are expected to be large beneficiaries of the major infrastructure projects outlined above.

Historically, Eaton has captured about 30% to 40% market share in their industries. Analysts have estimated that the entire infrastructure mega trend might be a revenue opportunity for Eaton in the magnitude of $25 billion to $30 billion, of which only $850 million has been awarded so far. Keep in mind that these projects are likely to last through 2030.

Increased demand and backlog of Eaton’s products is likely to boost margins and internal operating returns as customers pay more for products due to limited supply.

High quality companies often possess strong profitability, predictable growth, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation. Eaton’s management has been a strong allocator of capital to shareholders, as well as internal reinvestment and divestment of less attractive businesses.

The current valuation of Eaton is less attractive given increased visibility on revenue growth, strong management team, and enthusiasm relating to cloud projects. Patient investors are likely able to purchase Eaton at a more attractive valuation in the near future.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Ask the Rational Investor: Carefully study firms on 'cusp of manufacturing renaissance'