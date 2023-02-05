Ask the Rational Investor: Chevron’s $75 billion buyback

Ryan T. Fulmer

One of the common themes of Ask the Rational Investor over the years has been investing alongside management teams that are shareholder friendly. These management teams focus on paying growing dividends, repurchasing stock, investing intelligently for the future, and maintaining modest levels of debt.

A great recent example of a management team fitting this description is Chevron Corp. In late January, Chevron announced a new authorization to repurchase $75 billion worth of stock or approximately 20% of the company.

This large stock buyback will occur over several years and is consistent with management's track-record. On their fourth quarter earnings call, they highlighted that over the last 20 years, they have bought back shares in more than three out of every four years and have repurchased nearly $65 billion.

A large and growing dividend provides return for shareholders regardless of how the stock market performs year-to-year. Dividends require a vote from a company’s board of directors and is considered a social contract between management and shareholders. As a result, management teams are reluctant to reduce dividends and increases are scrutinized.

Over the last five years, Chevron shareholders have benefited from a growing and large dividend, which by itself returned over 24%.

The share price has recently rallied making the stock less attractive than usual as the company has a dividend yield of 3.4% and over the last 10 years has averaged closer to 4.0%. Investors should be patient and look to purchase Chevron when oil prices get volatile again.

As more investors have started to focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects of energy companies, the stocks have lagged the broad stock market up until last year. Most energy companies have been reinvesting tremendous amounts of capital into green energy initiatives and are likely underappreciated by most investors.

Prior to investing in Chevron Corp., investors should carefully review their personal situation and determine if the company is a good fit based on your goals and risk tolerances.

Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management was founded in 1980 and is one of Stark County’s oldest and largest investment management firms. The company serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and non-profits, and has been ranked as one of the largest money managers in Northeast Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ask the Rational Investor: Chevron’s $75 billion buyback