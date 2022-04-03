Ask the Rational Investor: Finding defensive value stocks

Ryan T. Fulmer
·2 min read
Ryan T. Fulmer
Ryan T. Fulmer

The first quarter of 2022 has been off to a wild start with the Federal Reserve now starting to address rising inflation and the Russian conflict in Ukraine.

Growth stocks with expensive valuations reacted to current events with fast price drops, correcting, in many cases, irrational valuations. Many of these companies had recently undergone initial public offerings with little revenue and no profit.

Over the last several years, defensive companies with long histories of profit and sales growth, and conservative balance sheets, have lagged their growth peers. This trend likely has ended, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to increase interest rates by at least 1.50% over the next 12 months.

Low-risk bonds will start offering a more attractive return and will compete with stocks for investment allocations. This trend is likely in the early phases and could easily last five to 10 years, or more.

What worked in the past is gradually shifting to more defensive, low-valuation companies less sensitive to rising interest rates; a focus on investments with stable and growing dividends, and balance sheets that can weather a recession.

Home Depot fits this description with a dividend yield of around 2.40% or $6.60 per share for the fiscal year 2022. Stock analysts expect Home Depot to grow its dividend to $9.60 per share by 2027, which seems reasonable considering the company’s profitability, stable sales growth, and defensive competitive position relative to e-commerce.

Another company highlighted in February 2021’s Ask the Rational Investor is United Parcel Service, led by Carol Tome, formerly the CFO of Home Depot. Since becoming CEO in June 2020, UPS has improved financial performance and capital stewardship. We think improved profitability will continue over the next several years. Dividends along the way will provide a nice return of around 2.8% currently or $5.99 per share for 2022 and are expected to rise to $7.74 per share by 2026.

“Don’t fight the fed” may be more true in today’s world than it has been for many years in the past!

Sources: Company reports, Factset

Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management was founded in 1980 and is one of Stark County’s oldest and largest investment management firms. The company serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and non-profits, and has been ranked as one of the largest money managers in Northeast Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ask the Rational Investor: Finding defensive value stocks

Recommended Stories

  • Shop 10 stylish Michael Kors bags under $200 to give your wardrobe a chic update

    Pick up a stylish new Michael Kors bag for under $200 right now. Here are our top 10 favorite totes, wristlets, crossbodies and more.

  • What higher mortgage rates mean for the housing market

    The U.S. housing market this spring selling season is looking like a multicar collision, a result of powerful forces crashing into each other.The big picture: Interest rates on home mortgages have spiked more rapidly than they have in decades, reducing affordability. Builders can't get adequate supplies to construct houses more quickly. Yet strong income growth and unstoppable demographic forces are propelling high demand.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • Cardiac complications after COVID infection or vaccination are rare but possible, the CDC says—but they’re much more likely after infection

    You're at lower risk for cardiac complications if you're vaccinated, the data shows.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • PNC raises dividend to new high of $1.50 per share

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is rewarding shareholders by raising its common stock dividend by a quarter to $1.50 per share. PNC’s board declared the increase which will be payable on May 5 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13. The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks: Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 20, 2022.

  • Why This ETF Is My Number One Recommendation for New Investors

    There have been record numbers of new investors entering the market in the past two years, fueled by a variety of factors, not least of which is the greater ease and lower cost of doing so. According to a recent survey by Investing.com, 86% of new investors in 2021 plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, not scared off by the fact the market has been down sharply since last November. Not overreacting to market volatility is indeed a good lesson already learned.

  • Russia's biggest bank has been cut out of the global financial markets — and now it's launched a cryptocurrency

    Sberbank launched a digital currency just weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions cut Russia off from the global financial system.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.