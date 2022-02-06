Ask the Rational Investor: When is it wise to buy the dip?

Ryan T. Fulmer
·2 min read
Ryan T. Fulmer
Ryan T. Fulmer

At the start of this past week, the S&P 500 was close to correction territory, down almost 10% from its all-time high. Many of the higher price-to-earnings ratio stocks are down even more, leaving investors to question whether they should buy the dip?

History tends to be on the side of buying stocks after rapid price declines. Since 1950, there have been 33 price declines greater than 10%, lasting on average about five months with a median peak-to-trough decline of almost 20%. Historically, after a 10% decline, an investor would see a median return of 15% over the next 12 months almost 75% of the time!

Statistically, it seems that buying the dip should be a good investment.

Still, one area of caution relates to high price-to-earnings-multiple stocks, where price declines have sometimes been 30% or even 50%. While you may be tempted to buy these lower-quality companies, it is probably better to avoid them for now.

Maintaining a long-term focus on high-quality companies with proven and growing earnings streams will likely be a better investment as inflation fears weigh on valuations.

Mastercard and Amazon have grown earnings consistently and reached industry dominance. Recently, their stock prices have lagged the broad stock market. Mastercard has started seeing a positive inflection in cross-border volumes, which should reaccelerate their earnings growth.

Amazon is currently investing heavily in warehouse space, as e-commerce sales skyrocketed during covid. These capital investments are high-quality long-duration assets that will provide excellent returns for long-term investors, but short-term, these investments weigh on financial returns.

If you are looking to add stocks to your portfolio in this recent pullback, stick with quality companies for the long term!

Sources: Company reports, Goldman Sachs

Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management was founded in 1980 and is one of Stark County’s oldest and largest investment management firms. The company serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and non-profits, and has been ranked as one of the largest money managers in Northeast Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ask the Rational Investor: When is it wise to buy the dip?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Dip, Techs Jump On Amazon, Snap Spike; Jobs Report On Tap

    Dow Jones futures fell slightly Friday morning, S&P 500 futures rose modestly while Nasdaq futures jumped, with Amazon.com and Snap earnings in focus and the January jobs report on tap. The stock market rally sold off Thursday, as Facebook parent Meta Platforms crashed, dragging down techs, especially social media plays.

  • This enormous inflatable screen will take your outdoor Super Bowl party to new heights — and it's on sale at Amazon for $170

    You'll be the hit of the neighborhood — the screen spans more than 16 feet across!

  • I fell for these butt-lifting leggings that went viral on TikTok — now on sale at Amazon for $17

    Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job too well?

  • Trump fans, when is enough enough?

    Mad at Trump exhortations to protest, commentator calls on readers to get mad as hell and not take it anymore.

  • Dow Jones Futures: 5 Strong Stocks In Tricky Market Rally; What Active Investors Should Do

    The market rally rose solidly last week, but there are still caveats. Apple and Google are among 5 stocks showing strength.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesStatement on Publishing ErrorMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a panoply of e

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    These solid income stocks sport above-average yields and have plenty of growth opportunities to exploit.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • Novavax: Offering an Attractive Additional Entry Point, Says Analyst

    Better late than never, right? Finally, and after several delays, on Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced it had submitted to the FDA its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The setbacks the company had encountered on the path toward the filing mostly revolved around manufacturing issues. As such, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks a “key component” in driving approvals will be “confidence from government agencies in the company's global manufacturing

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.