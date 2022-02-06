Ryan T. Fulmer

At the start of this past week, the S&P 500 was close to correction territory, down almost 10% from its all-time high. Many of the higher price-to-earnings ratio stocks are down even more, leaving investors to question whether they should buy the dip?

History tends to be on the side of buying stocks after rapid price declines. Since 1950, there have been 33 price declines greater than 10%, lasting on average about five months with a median peak-to-trough decline of almost 20%. Historically, after a 10% decline, an investor would see a median return of 15% over the next 12 months almost 75% of the time!

Statistically, it seems that buying the dip should be a good investment.

Still, one area of caution relates to high price-to-earnings-multiple stocks, where price declines have sometimes been 30% or even 50%. While you may be tempted to buy these lower-quality companies, it is probably better to avoid them for now.

Maintaining a long-term focus on high-quality companies with proven and growing earnings streams will likely be a better investment as inflation fears weigh on valuations.

Mastercard and Amazon have grown earnings consistently and reached industry dominance. Recently, their stock prices have lagged the broad stock market. Mastercard has started seeing a positive inflection in cross-border volumes, which should reaccelerate their earnings growth.

Amazon is currently investing heavily in warehouse space, as e-commerce sales skyrocketed during covid. These capital investments are high-quality long-duration assets that will provide excellent returns for long-term investors, but short-term, these investments weigh on financial returns.

If you are looking to add stocks to your portfolio in this recent pullback, stick with quality companies for the long term!

Sources: Company reports, Goldman Sachs

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ask the Rational Investor: When is it wise to buy the dip?