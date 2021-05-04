How do you ask someone if they got their COVID vaccine? Experts offer some tips

Simone Jasper
·3 min read

As states continue to vaccinate people against COVID-19, some Americans are catching up with friends and family members they haven’t seen in months.

But asking loved ones whether they’ve been vaccinated can be uncomfortable, especially if people in your circle don’t see eye to eye on getting their shots.

So, how do you talk to others about whether they’ve been vaccinated? Here are some tips for asking questions and having discussions with people who are hesitant about getting vaccines.

Starting the conversation

Before asking about someone’s COVID-19 vaccine status, you should keep in mind that you are asking for personal information, according to experts.

“I don’t think we should ever get to the point where you’re asking someone in the grocery store lines what their vaccination status is,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann told Prevention magazine. “This type of question is more reserved for individuals that you plan on spending time with.”

While you may want to know the answer for your own safety, officials say there’s still some risk of COVID-19 infection after your vaccination. Also, it’s important to remember vaccine access and underlying medical conditions can play a role in whether someone has gotten a shot, USA Today reported in April.

“There are a lot of beliefs and emotions tied into decision making, so know that whenever you ask about the decisions that others make, you are asking them to expose their inner workings,” Andreas Michaelides, chief of psychology for health company Noom, told the news outlet.

Some people are also hesitant about getting vaccinated, and speaking to a friend or relative can help, Stat reported in March. But if you’re pro-vaccine, it’s best to “pick your battles” and avoid conversations with people who are adamantly opposed, according to the news outlet.

During the discussion

When you’re ready to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, experts recommend talking in private and speaking in a tone that makes loved ones feel comfortable.

“A way to do this while also softening the blow is to reveal your vaccination status first and then ask the other person how they feel about it or what their plans are,” Swann said, according to Prevention.

Another approach is to start by explaining your own boundaries during the coronavirus pandemic in hopes that the person you tell will open up, multiple news outlets reported.

If you’re planning to ask a hairstylist or another person outside your inner circle, you may want to take a more direct approach with: “‘Are you vaccinated?’” Lynn F. Bufka of the American Psychological Association told USA Today.

During your discussion about COVID-19 vaccines, it’s best to ask open-ended questions and pay attention to the other person’s responses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The sheer amount of information — and misinformation — about COVID-19 vaccines can be overwhelming to anyone,” the CDC said on its website. “You can help by listening without (judgment) and identifying the root of their concerns.”

To help people sort through the vaccine rollout, the federal agency recommends asking if someone is receptive to receiving more details from a trusted source, such as a doctor or health department.

Managing COVID stress: Expert tips as states reopen and we return to work and school

‘A new low.’ Funeral scammers are targeting Americans whose loved ones died of COVID

Krispy Kreme post-vaccine doughnut offer sparks joy —and concerns about sugar overload

Recommended Stories

  • Nicola Sturgeon's target of a SNP Holyrood majority on a 'knife-edge'

    Nicola Sturgeon's target of winning a SNP majority in Thursday's Holyrood election is on a "knife edge", Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader has written for The Telegraph, as he and Ruth Davidson urged Unionists not to split their votes. Mr Ross said in a Op-Ed piece that the SNP majority was a "very real threat" that Ms Sturgeon would use to push for another referendum, including a possible "wildcat" vote if the Prime Minister refuses her the legal powers. He warned this prospect would be "devastating" as Scotland struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and urged Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters to tactically vote for his party to prevent this happening. Mr Ross said the prospect of the Unionist vote splitting between the three pro-UK parties was "serious" and "could be enough to open the door to pro-referendum parties". His message was echoed by Ms Davidson, who said the election would come down to “razor-thin margins” and just a few votes for the Tories on the regional list ballot paper could make the difference. Their fears appeared to be borne out by two of three recent opinion polls published, which showed Ms Sturgeon is on course for a majority of four or five seats.

  • SLED investigating fired SC agency chief accused of helping her husband land contract

    A SLED spokesman said that the Attorney General’s Office made the investigation request after the state inspector general reported that fired State Accident Fund director Amy Cofield “tainted” the procurement process.

  • DeSantis schedules special election for Alcee Hastings’ seat in 2022

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that the special election to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died last month, will take place in January 2022.

  • Liz Cheney persists in pushing back on Trump's election claims despite perilous position in GOP

    Cheney's criticism of the former president came as Trump and others continue to push false claims of widespread 2020 election fraud.

  • Biden news - live: Photo of president with Carters creates confusion as administration to reallocate vaccines

    Follow live updates below

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Biden vows to prioritise issue of murdered or missing Native American women and girls

    More than 5,000 Indigenous women are missing and about 56 per cent have experienced domestic violence

  • Violent arrest of elderly woman with dementia has ‘accelerated’ her condition, daughter says

    ‘I think they need to go to jail,’ daughter Allisa Swartz says of officers involved in disturbing arrest of dementia patient

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire

    A federal judge is weighing whether Pacific Gas & Electric violated its criminal probation by sparking a wildfire north of San Francisco that destroyed more than 100 homes and injured six firefighters in October 2019. Prosecutors and attorneys for PG&E appeared at a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge William Alsup, a month after the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts for a fire that destroyed 374 buildings and launched the largest evacuation in the county’s history, with nearly 100,000 people forced to flee. PG&E has accepted investigators’ findings that its transmission line ignited the fire that burned through 120 square miles (311 square kilometers), but it has denied committing any crimes.

  • Can you safely gather with vaccinated people if you’ve already had COVID? What to know

    Experts agree one group is not like the other.

  • SF relaxes outdoor mask guidelines for vaccinated people

    This officially clears vaccinated people in the city to relax their mask wearing during their outdoor workout this morning.

  • Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in SC now offer walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccines

    There are 121 of the pharmacies in South Carolina, according to Walmart.

  • 8 People Involved in Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay Infected With COVID-19

    It's the latest sign of trouble for Japan as it both struggles with a spike in infections and prepares for the Olympics

  • Lakers sinking fast: Five takeaways from loss to the Raptors

    Five takeaways from the Lakers' 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Staples Center, including LeBron James' health and their confidence level.

  • Air pollution makes older men think and speak less clearly

    Air pollution causes older men to think and speak less clearly, according to researchers at Columbia University, and even short-term spikes in airborne particles can damage brain health. In a study of nearly 1,000 white men with an average age of 69, scientists found mental performance fell after rises in air pollution a month before testing. This occurred even when peak levels of air pollution were below safety thresholds set by the World Health Organisation. Test scores from 954 men living in Boston were compared to local levels of PM2.5s, airborne particles measuring smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter. The tests included tasks assessing word memory, number recall and verbal fluency. The findings, published in Nature Aging, showed the fall in test scores was linked to higher levels of PM2.5s in the four weeks before the participants were assessed even when concentrations of PM2.5s stayed below 10 micrograms per cubic metre, the WHO guideline level routinely breached in London and many other cities. However, the test scores were shown to be less adversely affected if the men were taking aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, known as NSAIDs. Xu Gao, from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and the author of the paper, said: "Our study indicates that short-term air pollution exposure may be related to short-term alterations in cognitive function and that NSAIDs may modify this relationship." Earlier studies suggested the painkillers may help by reducing the inflammation triggered by air pollution particles getting into the brain. "The findings really stress the impact that air pollution is having on human health," Dr Joanne Ryan, the head of biological neuropsychiatry and dementia research at Monash University in Melbourne, told The Guardian. "The importance of this study is that the findings align with a potential causal link of air pollution on brain function and they suggest that it is not just the very high levels of prolonged pollution that are concerning. The study found that even relatively low levels of air pollution can negatively impact cognitive function, and over possibly short periods of time."

  • Realty Income (O) Q1 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Realty Income's (O) Q1 results reflect improved revenues. The retail REIT also remains on track to meet the 2021 investment guidance of more than $3.25 billion.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Ticks Down — Here's What That Means For Covid Stocks

    Vaccine hesitancy ticked down heading into May, according to this month's IBD/TIPP Poll. This could be good news for vaccine stocks Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

  • The lapses in India’s Covid-19 data are a result of decades of callousness towards statistics

    Experts say that India's statistical machinery has been deliberately weakened over the past few years to protect various governments' false claims and image.

  • British woman, 25, ‘shot in head’ during visit to Pakistan as police open murder case

    The victim had come to Pakistan two months ago