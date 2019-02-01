We Asked Bill Nye to Answer Trump’s Questions About Climate Change

While extreme winter weather froze the Midwest this week, with many parts of the country setting record lows, President Trump again used the deadly cold to question the existence of climate change.



“What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!” the president tweeted Monday, mocking countless scientists who have tried to warn the Trump Administration about climate change’s effect on not just the U.S. economy, but life as we know it.



Famed scientist and educator Bill Nye, who is one of the world’s leading advocates for climate change action, told Rolling Stone on Thursday morning that we’re living in an extraordinary time as one of the world’s top leaders is also one of the world’s leading climate deniers. “It’s irresponsible and very troubling,” says Nye, speaking from his Los Angeles home where a freak morning thunderstorm clapped loudly outside.



This week, President Trump questioned how global warming can exist when the Midwest is facing record lows. Does extreme cold weather mean that climate change isn’t effecting us?

No, in fact there’s been a lot of discussion on the polar vortex. Around 2015, it became famous or notorious by conservative cable news media insisting it was a made-up phrase, but the polar vortex goes back to the discovery of jet streams. It dips, from time-to-time, south. There’s more heat energy in the atmosphere than there has been in the last several centuries, so you would expect weather patterns to be more energetic and to change more rapidly. As we say about climate change, it’s the speed of change that’s the problem, not just the change itself. It’s the rate at which it’s changing.

What do we know about how climate change relates to shifting seasonal weather patterns? Multiple times, Trump has used the fact that we’re seeing abnormal weather — like a cold day in the spring or a colder than usual day in late summer — as criticism that global warming does not exist. Does extreme weather, hot or cold, have to do with climate change?

Yes, this is consistent with our computer models. When you put more heat energy in the atmosphere, and especially in the ocean, weather systems become more energetic. Hurricanes become stronger or more frequent or both. And the jet stream would then shift more readily when there’s more heat energy. So, the big idea in science is — you’ve probably heard the expression, “hot air rises.” Well, hot air only rises when there’s cold air to squeeze it up. Without gravity, hot air would not rise. One of my favorite stories is… (thunder cracks in the background). Oh wow, can you hear the thunder? Understand that you generally don’t get a thunderstorm in the morning. Thunderstorms are generally driven by this phenomenon that I started to wander about, that cold air squeezes warm air up. As air gets pushed up into the sky, it expands. It’s like when there’s less pressure on your ears at the surface of a pool than at the bottom. As air is forced up and expands, it expands and water vapor comes out of solution and becomes liquid and it rains. When it rains, it also drives some air down mechanically and you get this big flow and circulation that we call a thunderstorm. It’s a symptom, or phenomenon, associated with more heat in the atmosphere and more heat in the ocean’s surface. You know, Sean, my esteemed colleague, the science of climate change is overwhelmingly established. The president’s tweets are in denial or are against or are ignorant of the science of climate change. The thing to wrestle with is he has surrounded himself with people who are climate-deniers or are contrarians, and this is the real problem. He’s surrounded himself with the B-team, basically.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen extreme weather — like last year’s California wildfires, for example — how do those instances relate to climate change?

When you dry out the West Coast of North America, the chance of a fire is much more likely. I was just referring to thunder and that means there was lightning somewhere. Lightning can start a fire, just like the infamous thing where somebody throws a lit cigarette out the window. Fires start naturally, but the problem now is that they’re starting in areas where there’s a lot of dry fuel. Then, here in California, if it rains a few weeks later like it did this year, there’s very little vegetation to hold the soil, and you have mud slides. I know two people I work pretty closely with who had to evacuate their houses because of the threat of fire and then they couldn’t get to work because of a mudslide.