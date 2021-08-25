Who asked for this? We don't know. But Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew is here anyway.

The upcoming launch of the Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew drink begs the question: Will it be sweet, spicy or taste like regret?

Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo called the creation the company's "most provocative" beverage yet.

"As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage," Nielsten said in a press release. "This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

Still interested? You can take your first taste on Tuesday. The drink will debut exclusively on Mountain Dew's virtual Dew Store, while supplies last.

If you're loving the drink, you'll love the upcoming merch even more. You can sport official Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew apparel from the clothing brand, Broken Promises.

Broken Promises' subscribers can buy the limited edition collection on Sept. 3 before the official launch on Sept. 4. The line will include shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and accessories.

What’s sweet and spicy and killing the game? Obviously, @baddiewinkle ... but also our daring new flavor MTN DEW FLAMIN’ HOT! Coming exclusively to the DEW Store on 8/31! 🔥🔥🔥 #MTNDEWFLAMINHOT pic.twitter.com/Uu9aCHRzB9 — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) August 25, 2021

Mountain Dew is no stranger to testing the waters. Last year the company released a limited edition of Mountain Dew Body Wash Blast.

Meanwhile PepsiCo partnered with Boston Beer Co., which makes Truly Hard Seltzer and Samuel Adams beers, to create a new flavored seltzer. The new beverage, named "HARD MTN DEW," will hit markets in 2022.

Be sure to get your wallets and taste buds ready for the Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew launch on Tuesday.

