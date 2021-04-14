We asked experts what they make of the J&J vaccine pause

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer
·2 min read

johnson and johnson covid vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is delivered as a single shot, while both Pfizer and Moderna's require two jabs. Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Doctors say fears of blood clots from J&J's shot are overdone and could delay the push to end the pandemic

Here's what experts told us>>

MRI exam
Two technicians set up a patient for an MRI scan. BSIP/Universal Images Group/ Getty Images

A new rule was supposed to force hospitals to reveal their secret prices. But after I spent hours shopping around for an MRI, I learned that not much has changed.

Find out how far Shelby got here>>

Microsoft&#39;s CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella Tobias Schwarz/Getty Images

Microsoft is spending $16 billion to beat Google and Amazon to the ground floor of healthcare

Read on to see how the cloud wars are heating up>>

More stories we're reading:

