We asked four black businesswomen how they got their start. Here's what they said.

Back in the 1950s and '60s, Milwaukee bustled with African American-owned businesses. But a combination of changing demographics and concentrated poverty dimmed the community's once-bright glow of entrepreneurship.

In 2012, African Americans made up 22% of all business owners in Milwaukee County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Recently, the city's African American entrepreneurs have stimulated new growth with the establishment of the Bronzeville Collective and Sherman Phoenix.

Individual entrepreneurs also have realized the need to create a support network for their peers to make Milwaukee a home of more profitable, diverse business districts.

We asked these four black businesswomen how they got their start:

Jasmine Wyatt

Artist Jasmine Wyatt poses next to some of her artwork at the Bronzeville Collective, 393 West North Ave. More

Artists can’t make money.

Jasmine Wyatt was not willing to let that stereotype or — as an African American woman — others define her.

She won the Scholastic Arts and Writing Award in high school, graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and began selling her artwork, which is a mix of home and office decor murals, drawings, screen prints, woodcuts, sewn pieces and digital art and design.

The young woman who once faced the cliché of the starving artist now shares a storefront in the Bronzeville Collective with fellow business owners Lilo Allen of Papyrus and Charms, Tiffany Miller of Flyblooms and Tomira White of Distinctive Designs.

Wyatt's pieces range from $10 to $25,000.

It wasn’t easy. Wyatt, 30, said she struggled to promote and market herself and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

She also created opportunities beyond the classic art gallery by creating accent pieces, designing logos and supplying original art in unusual spaces.

Her advice?

“Be authentic in the art and have your own style,” she said. “Stay true to who you are and your business. Also, connect and build with the community. A lot of times, it's who you know.”

Latasha Langdon

LaTasha Langdon (center) of Divine Destinies helps Princess Larry (right), 9, and Ericka Day-Griffin, 10, with their jars of positive affirmations and photo boxes for a class called More

Latasha Langdon, 41, has been striving to be a who-you-know resource for Milwaukee youth since 2009.

Growing up in a household with a strong support system, she worked as a project manager in IT and volunteered with youth in her spare time. There, she noticed a persistent need for the type of supports she had grown up with.

Ten years ago, she decided to turn her volunteer work into a business.

Langdon leads workshops, such as her “I am who I am, this is me” workshop that helps youth raise their self-esteem, and her “It’s my time, what do I do with it?” workshop that helps students with time management.

In her entrepreneur-focused workshop, Langdon said she works with students to figure out what they’re good at and then develop a plan, so they can turn their passion into a career — something she was able to do using her corporate background and the help of mentors such as Radonna Rogers.

This year, 40 to 45 students have gone through her workshops in 10 weeks.

Her advice?

“Plan, network (and) don’t be afraid to be uncomfortable," she said. "One of the things I tell youth is to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, because that’s where you grow.”