We Asked LGBTQ People To Show Us How They Changed After Coming Out Of The Closet, And The Transformations Are Dramatic
We've asked the BuzzFeed Community MANY times now to show us how much they've changed since coming out of the closet, and in honor of National Coming Out Day here are some of my absolute favorites from past submissions!
1."16 vs. 26, Green Day vs. Madonna." —michaela71
2."I wish the little guy on the left knew that a decade later, all his dreams would come true: I'm living as an expat in New York City, working in diversity." —Michael B.
3."Boom. Three years of YouTube makeup tutorials, opening the closet door, and adapting plaid into my wardrobe." —breyonnamorgan
4."Six years out and thriving." —Ash
5."Quite a transformation I’d like to say." #GayGloUp —ajj
6."All my life I’ve felt beat down. I battled brain cancer, hence the baldness, but I am the happiest queer you could imagine. I am in touch with my mind, my body, and my queerness, and I would never change that." —ChipBuzz
7."I joined the Air Force when I was 18 to serve my country and to be a police officer. I thought the lifestyle would make me act like a 'man.' Ten years later, I’m out of the closet, loved by my wingmen, and I learned what a real man really is." —Cody
8."The 'before' me tried bangs and heavy eyeliner and had no idea she was bisexual. The 'after' me has no time for makeup (most of the time), smiles more authentically, and is proud to be a bisexual female dating a man no matter who tries to put her in a box!!!" —Olivia
9."From an awkward performing arts kid to a proud pansexual queen with the best partner ever." —Alexa
10."2008 versus 2018. I wore striped tights literally all the time, and somehow my family was still stunned when I came out as bi?!" —Casey
11."I was painfully in the closet and depressed till I was 28 years old. When I came out, I decided to switch my whole life up. I started working out, eating healthy, and living my best open life! I’ve never been happier!" —Evan
12."High school freshman deep in the closet versus super-gay college sophomore." —Cheyenne
13."What a difference a decade, a coming out, and a haircut can make." —Sheldon
14."I was scared of not knowing if I was gay and how the world would accept me, full of insecurities; now I am comfortable in my own skin and very happy being part of the LGBTQ community and helping others as much as possible!" —ferfornelli
15."I used to be an awkward, dorky weirdo trying to be as pretty and girly as possible. Now I'm much more comfortable in my own skin." —Eleanor
16.Going from looking like a ninth runner-up on The Bachelor to a fierce bi prideista is a solid glow-up." —Hannah
17."Surprisingly, coming out of the closet meant making moves away from the V-neck shirts." —esoken
18."People in high school were always trying to get me out of my shorts into skirts. I never felt like I was good enough. Since then, I’ve cut my hair off and found a style to fit me, and I’ve never felt better. I’m more confident in myself now, and I’ve never felt more at home in my own skin." —Ray
19."I was a total tomboy and totally 'straight' thanks to internalized homophobia; now I'm out-and-proud gay! (And still a total tomboy with better hair!)" —Sophie
20."From a closeted 15-year-old to a super-gay, super-married 25-year-old. I am more happy, more fulfilled, and more successful than I could possibly have imagined." —Tony
21."Second puberty for the win." —arrow1122
22."First one is from right around Father's Day 2016, and the second one is from Mother's Day 2021." —Valerie
23."At 17: beauty queen, valedictorian, Mormon, model oldest child. At 27: fat, bisexual, nonbinary, tattooed, rebel auntie (Doc Martens not pictured)." —ljeppso
24."Out versus closeted." —katewlbrn
25."From being in a sorority and hiding, to quitting a sorority and being a proud 'she'/'they' queer." —countsk288
26."Age 5 versus 30: I’m happily queer and here 🏳️🌈." —Christina
27."Sixteen-year-old me, who wore mostly bigger clothing and a coat no matter how hot it was because I was insecure, versus 26-year-old me, who is out, proud, and loud 🏳️🌈 ." —Marcel Walker
28."Prom photo, from when I was 16 and super closeted. I'm now 22 and out and proud as agender/demiboy and queer!" —forest_nymph24
29."9 years old vs. 32 years old." —johnnyvb
30."Cute 3-year-old to awkward 34-year-old."—khelmondollar
31."From in the closet at 13 (don’t know how any of us missed the signs there) to being my most authentic me at 30 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈." —boheezyinak
32."Not caring what people think of you and a good haircut are the two most essential ingredients to a #GayGlowUp." —livefreeordavid
33."A lot had changed in two years. Little me turned into a bigger me." —dgalik925
34."It’s not really a #gayglowup but a trans one counts too, right?" —august2002
35."Happier." —savannah
36."Came out and eyebrows came in #gayglow." —cathy
37."18 years old to 23 years old. Thank the Lord for the gym and for puberty." —griffinp3
38."From awkward 'girl' to happy, proud, bi trans man." —maximusprime
39."I was a skinny, sad, closeted guy 10 years ago. I didn't know where I belonged. Now, I know I like the bear scene and also guys!" —ferfornelli2
40."From 16 and dating guys for attention and self-esteem boosts to screaming rainbows at Pride and marrying the love of my life #gayglowup" —shoshi
41."20 years and 60 pounds later, I'm far more comfortable with who I am." —chaseg2
42."From shy Catholic school boy to, well, whatever you wanna call it." —dagiaaka
43."Then vs. now." —gabbiehurrellwills
44."Ditched my long hair, dresses, and my boyfriend and embraced the gay (and got a wonderful girlfriend in the process)." —dngayest
45."Much happier now." —munchkin233
46."From 16 to 21, my last boyfriend and my now-fiancée." —magsaloo
47."15 going on 25." —carsenw
48."I've felt less awkward about myself since I came out, and I'm proud to be a trans guy." —eggan
49."14 and closeted vs. 18 out and proud bi." —kaitwritesthings
50."I’m basically unrecognizable as my baby closeted self." —julz98
51."From popped collar to PR executive." —matthewb81
52."From a closeted, depressed Nebraska boy to an out, proud, fitness-addicted Coloradan. Thank god for living authentically!" —aaronm4382cb86a
53."Yeah bitch, check that smile! Look what happens when you stop lying to yourself." —lisa
54."Almost exactly a year apart. I went from an awkward, small-town cheerleader to a confident, Pan college kid marching in my first Pride Fest in Memphis." —melissaadellep
55."Peep my Jonas Brothers dog tag in the first photo." —maggieb
56."From the sticks of MD to LA gay!" —kevinu
57."When you finally leave the gender binary ☺️✌?#theythem" —ryleep437b39e80
58."Making sure no one knew I liked girls —> hella bisexual and proud of it." —savannahb
59."Finally comfortable in my own skin and clothes of my choice #gayglowup." —l4d2222669
60."Seeing Gaga the first time vs. the second time." —jaker3
61."21 vs. 25 learned to live in color." —alex
62."Lord help me." —jordanb
If you'd like to add your own gay glow-up for a future post, please upload it in the comments!
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.