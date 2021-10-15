We Asked LGBTQ People To Show Us How They Changed After Coming Out Of The Closet, And The Transformations Are Dramatic

We've asked the BuzzFeed Community MANY times now to show us how much they've changed since coming out of the closet, and in honor of National Coming Out Day here are some of my absolute favorites from past submissions!

1."16 vs. 26, Green Day vs. Madonna." —michaela71

awkward vs full face of makeup looking fab
2."I wish the little guy on the left knew that a decade later, all his dreams would come true: I'm living as an expat in New York City, working in diversity." —Michael B.

3."Boom. Three years of YouTube makeup tutorials, opening the closet door, and adapting plaid into my wardrobe." —breyonnamorgan

4."Six years out and thriving." —Ash

from at the dance to cool haircut and lots of tats
5."Quite a transformation I’d like to say." #GayGloUp —ajj

from awkward american eagle boy to gay cop
6."All my life I’ve felt beat down. I battled brain cancer, hence the baldness, but I am the happiest queer you could imagine. I am in touch with my mind, my body, and my queerness, and I would never change that." —ChipBuzz

7."I joined the Air Force when I was 18 to serve my country and to be a police officer. I thought the lifestyle would make me act like a 'man.' Ten years later, I’m out of the closet, loved by my wingmen, and I learned what a real man really is." —Cody

8."The 'before' me tried bangs and heavy eyeliner and had no idea she was bisexual. The 'after' me has no time for makeup (most of the time), smiles more authentically, and is proud to be a bisexual female dating a man no matter who tries to put her in a box!!!" —Olivia

9."From an awkward performing arts kid to a proud pansexual queen with the best partner ever." —Alexa

10."2008 versus 2018. I wore striped tights literally all the time, and somehow my family was still stunned when I came out as bi?!" —Casey

striped tights to cool in an apple orchard
11."I was painfully in the closet and depressed till I was 28 years old. When I came out, I decided to switch my whole life up. I started working out, eating healthy, and living my best open life! I’ve never been happier!" —Evan

from sad to hot gym selfie
12."High school freshman deep in the closet versus super-gay college sophomore." —Cheyenne

they have a rainbow shirt on
13."What a difference a decade, a coming out, and a haircut can make." —Sheldon

much cooler haircut in the now then the past
14."I was scared of not knowing if I was gay and how the world would accept me, full of insecurities; now I am comfortable in my own skin and very happy being part of the LGBTQ community and helping others as much as possible!" —ferfornelli

he&#39;s looking very muscular now
15."I used to be an awkward, dorky weirdo trying to be as pretty and girly as possible. Now I'm much more comfortable in my own skin." —Eleanor

a huge smile in the now picture
16.Going from looking like a ninth runner-up on The Bachelor to a fierce bi prideista is a solid glow-up." —Hannah

wearing an eat pussy its organic shirt in the now
17."Surprisingly, coming out of the closet meant making moves away from the V-neck shirts." —esoken

from v necks and fishing to cool city skyline pic
18."People in high school were always trying to get me out of my shorts into skirts. I never felt like I was good enough. Since then, I’ve cut my hair off and found a style to fit me, and I’ve never felt better. I’m more confident in myself now, and I’ve never felt more at home in my own skin." —Ray

19."I was a total tomboy and totally 'straight' thanks to internalized homophobia; now I'm out-and-proud gay! (And still a total tomboy with better hair!)" —Sophie

theyre beaming now
20."From a closeted 15-year-old to a super-gay, super-married 25-year-old. I am more happy, more fulfilled, and more successful than I could possibly have imagined." —Tony

from young and dorky to older and handsome in suits
21."Second puberty for the win." —arrow1122

then and now. now a trans man
22."First one is from right around Father's Day 2016, and the second one is from Mother's Day 2021." —Valerie

a full face of makeup now
23."At 17: beauty queen, valedictorian, Mormon, model oldest child. At 27: fat, bisexual, nonbinary, tattooed, rebel auntie (Doc Martens not pictured)." —ljeppso

24."Out versus closeted." —katewlbrn

a much cooler haircut now
25."From being in a sorority and hiding, to quitting a sorority and being a proud 'she'/'they' queer." —countsk288

wearing a very cool denim jumper in the now
26."Age 5 versus 30: I’m happily queer and here 🏳️‍🌈." —Christina

still very much into florals
27."Sixteen-year-old me, who wore mostly bigger clothing and a coat no matter how hot it was because I was insecure, versus 26-year-old me, who is out, proud, and loud 🏳️‍🌈 ." —Marcel Walker

28."Prom photo, from when I was 16 and super closeted. I'm now 22 and out and proud as agender/demiboy and queer!" —forest_nymph24

29."9 years old vs. 32 years old." —johnnyvb

30."Cute 3-year-old to awkward 34-year-old."—khelmondollar

from baby to beefcake
31."From in the closet at 13 (don’t know how any of us missed the signs there) to being my most authentic me at 30 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈." —boheezyinak

32."Not caring what people think of you and a good haircut are the two most essential ingredients to a #GayGlowUp." —livefreeordavid

33."A lot had changed in two years. Little me turned into a bigger me." —dgalik925

34."It’s not really a #gayglowup but a trans one counts too, right?" —august2002

35."Happier." —savannah

36."Came out and eyebrows came in #gayglow." —cathy

37."18 years old to 23 years old. Thank the Lord for the gym and for puberty." —griffinp3

38."From awkward 'girl' to happy, proud, bi trans man." —maximusprime

39."I was a skinny, sad, closeted guy 10 years ago. I didn't know where I belonged. Now, I know I like the bear scene and also guys!" —ferfornelli2

40."From 16 and dating guys for attention and self-esteem boosts to screaming rainbows at Pride and marrying the love of my life #gayglowup" —shoshi

41."20 years and 60 pounds later, I'm far more comfortable with who I am." —chaseg2

42."From shy Catholic school boy to, well, whatever you wanna call it." —dagiaaka

43."Then vs. now." —gabbiehurrellwills

44."Ditched my long hair, dresses, and my boyfriend and embraced the gay (and got a wonderful girlfriend in the process)." —dngayest

45."Much happier now." —munchkin233

46."From 16 to 21, my last boyfriend and my now-fiancée." —magsaloo

47."15 going on 25." —carsenw

a girl in a dress a girl in&#xa0; a suit
48."I've felt less awkward about myself since I came out, and I'm proud to be a trans guy." —eggan

49."14 and closeted vs. 18 out and proud bi." —kaitwritesthings

50."I’m basically unrecognizable as my baby closeted self." —julz98

she has short hair now
51."From popped collar to PR executive." —matthewb81

52."From a closeted, depressed Nebraska boy to an out, proud, fitness-addicted Coloradan. Thank god for living authentically!" —aaronm4382cb86a

53."Yeah bitch, check that smile! Look what happens when you stop lying to yourself." —lisa

she&#39;s much happier
54."Almost exactly a year apart. I went from an awkward, small-town cheerleader to a confident, Pan college kid marching in my first Pride Fest in Memphis." —melissaadellep

from cheerleader to pride flag bearer
55."Peep my Jonas Brothers dog tag in the first photo." —maggieb

in the now pic she has a cant even think straight shirt on
56."From the sticks of MD to LA gay!" —kevinu

awk to fab
57."When you finally leave the gender binary ☺️✌?#theythem" —ryleep437b39e80

they look much happier
58."Making sure no one knew I liked girls —> hella bisexual and proud of it." —savannahb

59."Finally comfortable in my own skin and clothes of my choice #gayglowup." —l4d2222669

60."Seeing Gaga the first time vs. the second time." —jaker3

braces to cool makeup
61."21 vs. 25 learned to live in color." —alex

awkward to handsome at a museum
62."Lord help me." —jordanb

from a little kid hugging a tree to a guy having a drink
If you'd like to add your own gay glow-up for a future post, please upload it in the comments!

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate National Coming Out Day from Oct. 11–15. You can explore more coming out and queer content over on our LGBTQ page.

be your true self
