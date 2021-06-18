We asked you who makes the best burger in the Boise area. Here’s your Big winner

A week ago, we asked you to take our survey on the Treasure Valley’s best burger restaurants.

That’s not a lot of time to sample all 13 of the contestants, so hopefully you already had a baseline knowledge to work with. (And if you did try all 13 in seven days, please seek medical attention immediately.)

After 649 votes, we have a winner, and it wasn’t particularly close. Big Jud’s came out on top with 152, nearly one-fourth of the total.

That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who follows the Boise-area burger wars. Big Jud’s also was No. 1 in our annual Best of Treasure Valley contests in 2020 and 2019.

Burger Belly came in second in our survey, with 106 votes. And Westside Drive In took the bronze, with 81. See the full results below.

Thanks for voting. And if you don’t like the results, look for the Idaho Statesman’s Best of Treasure Valley 2021 contest later this summer. That should give you plenty of time to test all the competitors without compromising your arteries.