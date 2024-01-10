We asked NC lawmakers for one day of their communications. Read their emails here.

After GOP lawmakers moved last year to fully exempt themselves from the state’s public records law, The News & Observer filed public records requests with every state lawmaker to see which legislators would continue to opt for transparency.

The N&O requested all 170 members of the North Carolina House and Senate to provide all of their communications from Sept. 19, the day that Republican leaders reached an agreement on the state budget after months of negotiations.

Since The N&O filed those requests in mid-October, a total of 31 lawmakers from both parties provided their records from that day. Some lawmakers provided hundreds of pages of emails, while others provided just a handful.

Others shared some emails but withheld communications with other lawmakers or staff, citing “legislative privilege.”

The N&O has published all of the emails it has received, redacting only personal identifying information of constituents who wrote to lawmakers.

View emails from House and Senate members below. This story will be updated if The N&O receives additional records after publication.