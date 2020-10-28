    Advertisement

    Asked if it's safe to hold rally amid surging COVID-19 infections, White House spokesperson notes Pence has 'the best doctors'

    Kathryn Krawczyk

    White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley really missed the point of this question.

    On Wednesday, CNN's Alisyn Camerota questioned Gidley on Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming rally in Wisconsin, where COVID-19 is spreading rampantly. "Hospitals in Wisconsin are near capacity," Camerota noted, asking if that gave Gidley or Pence "any pause about going there and holding a big rally."

    The implication of Camerota's question was the safety of rallygoers, who would likely pack in to see Pence and potentially spread the coronavirus even more. But Gidley didn't catch that, saying "the vice president has the best doctors in the world around him," and they've "come to the conclusion it's fine for him to be out on the campaign trail."



    Joe Walsh, the Republican who challenged President Trump in this year's presidential primary, had an R-rated interpretation of what Gidley meant.



